The new signal intelligence system market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005790/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Signal Intelligence System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the signal intelligence system market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for UAS-based SIGINT system", says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the signal intelligence system market size to grow by USD 1.26 million during the period 2020-2024.

Signal Intelligence System MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

The signal intelligence system market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.95%.

Based on the application, the ground-based SIGINT system segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for better and advanced intelligence systems from the military sector.

The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

Factors such as increasing conflicts between countries and the growing need to suppress various militant groups are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the key market for signal intelligence systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and Europe.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market Global SONAR market is segmented by type (passive SONAR and active SONAR), application (defense and civil and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Radio Frequency Cable Market Global radio frequency cable market is segmented by product (coaxial RF cable and ROF cable), application (telecommunication, cable TV, and military and aerospace), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The signal intelligence system market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The signal intelligence system market is segmented by Application (Ground-based SIGINT system, Airborne SIGINT system, and Naval vessel-based SIGINT system) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Leonardo Spa, Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Saab AB, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005790/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/