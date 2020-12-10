Anzeige
Christina Lake - Size & Price Matters: Größter und profitabelster Cannabisanbau Kanadas!? - Rekordente
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Frankfurt
09.12.20
19:49 Uhr
34,000 Euro
-0,700
-2,02 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
10.12.2020 | 00:34
Hyundai Motor Previews New EV Era with IONIQ 5 Teaser

  • The 30-second video touches on key differentiators for the upcoming IONIQ 5
  • Hyundai will launch IONIQ 5 in early 2021 as the first car to sit on the recently unveiled E-GMP

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed a teaser video (https://www.youtube.com/HyundaiWorldwide) for the upcoming IONIQ 5, the first dedicated EV in the new IONIQ lineup brand launching in early 2021.

Based on Hyundai's '45' EV concept, IONIQ 5 will be the first car mated with the recently revealed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture.

The 30-second video, titled 'The New Horizon of EV,' takes inspiration from the all-new IONIQ 5's yet-to-be-revealed design details, showing pixels and dots converging in a white space representative of a new era of EV.

Hyundai Motor Previews New EV Era with IONIQ 5 Teaser

The teaser aims to build anticipation and spark curiosity about IONIQ 5 by emphasizing three 'extras' to be offered by the all-new model. 'Extra Power for Life' calls attention to IONIQ 5's vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging capability. 'Extra Time for You' highlights its fast-charging capability. 'Extraordinary Experiences' hints at the BEV's soon-to-be-announced array of features.

The video's release follows Hyundai's announcement, made in August 2020, that it will launch a dedicated BEV lineup brand IONIQ in its bid to become one of the world's top EV manufacturers. Under IONIQ, Hyundai will launch a range of EVs, including IONIQ 5, a midsize CUV in early 2021; IONIQ 6, a sedan; followed by IONIQ 7, a large SUV.

To facilitate its EV plans, Hyundai Motor Group recently unveiled E-GMP, the architecture that will underpin all of its new dedicated BEVs. The platform offers increased development flexibility, powerful driving performance, increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space for occupants and luggage.

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361802/1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361803/IONIQ5_Teaser.jpg

