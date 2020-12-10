Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Eric Sprott announces that today, he donated 11,033,000 common shares ("Shares") of Klondike Gold Corp. (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) to The Sprott Foundation (which is controlled by Mr. Sprott). Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 11,033,000 Shares representing approximately 8.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Sprott still controls these 11,033,000 Shares.

As a result of the previous share issuances by Klondike Gold, Mr. Sprott's beneficial ownership and control of Shares decreased to below 10% of the outstanding Shares and, therefore, the donation requires the filing of an update to the prior early warning report.

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Klondike Gold including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Klondike Gold is located at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 3123, Vancouver, BV V7X 1J1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Klondike Gold's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69942