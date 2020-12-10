SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 179/20
On December 2, 2020, the governor of New York State signed into Law S8817 (companion A4739-C) to prohibit intentionally added perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS substances) in certain food packaging.
According to the new law, 'food packaging', 'PFAS substances' and 'intentionally added' have the following meaning:
- 'Food Packaging' means a package or packaging component that is intended for direct food contact and is mainly comprised of paper, paperboard, or other materials originally derived from plant fibers
- 'PFAS substances' means 'perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances', a class of fluorinated organic chemicals containing at least one fully fluorinated carbon atom
- 'Intentionally added' chemical means a chemical in a product that serves an intended function in the product component
The new law amends the state's Environmental Conservation Law and adds new § 37-0209 to prohibit PFAS substances in food packaging.
Highlights of the new law are summarized in Table 1.
|Environmental Conservation Law
§ 37-0209 'Prohibition on the Use of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Food Packaging'
|Substance
|Scope
|Requirement
|Effective Date
|PFAS substances
|Food packaging made, in substantial part, from paper, paperboard or other materials derived from plant fibers
|Prohibited
|December 31, 2022
Table 1
PFAS substances are a diverse family of synthetic chemicals that are used in the manufacture of everyday products with anti-stain, water, grease, oil and/or dirt repelling properties. These chemicals, which include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), are known to be used in the manufacture of a wide variety of consumer products, including:
- Cosmetics
- Fast food containers
- Firefighting foams
- Microwave popcorn bags
- Non-stick cookware
- Paper wrappers such as those for sandwiches and butter
- Stain-resistant carpets and upholstered furniture
- Waterproof apparel and equipment
