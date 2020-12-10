The new mining truck market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth of the mining industry," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the mining truck market size to grow by USD 861.57 million during the period 2020-2024.

Mining Truck Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The mining truck market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -18.21%.

Based on the product, the 90-150-tons trucks segment led the market in 2019. The increase in the adoption of 90-150-tons mining trucks and the support for small-scale mining are driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

56% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growing developments in the mining industry of the emerging economies will significantly drive mining truck market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

China, Australia, and India are the key markets for mining trucks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The mining truck market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The mining truck market is segmented by product (90-150 tons, 154-255 tons, and 290-363 tons) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, BAS Holding BV, BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Epiroc AB, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd.

