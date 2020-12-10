DMEX, the first ABS NFT lending and trading platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Recently, the reporter found that a block-chain technical team in London has developed ABS platform for loan and transaction - DMEX. Its underlying assets include the three biggest block- chain projects: Mining Force, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Filecoin possesses the largest number of entities of mining machines with three kinds of major currencies. To the miners of the three kinds of currencies, the biggest headache is: how the capital that overstocked by investment force and mining machines could calculate.(For details, please click https://dmex.finance/)

We all know that repayment of future cash flows supports ABS (Asset-backed Securities) This is generated by underlying assets and aims to obtain the maximum cash by discounting and selling it, that is, to make the fixed assets circulate.

What effects will there be when the traditional financial services combine with decentralized financial DeFi?

DMEX platform securitizes the mining power of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin. Different NFT corresponds to different mining power. Thus, fixed mining machines and mining power could circulate in the market; the mining power owners could sell or pledge them to obtain liquid funds.

It is a good thing for miners to put their fixed assets into circulation. But, this is not the only problem that miners or investors are facing. They also have other concerns, such as the unfairness and opacity of mining power institutions.

At present, the majority of mining machines are in the form of pledge to the mining camps, the actual owners of mining machines can only know their own income through the information from the mining camps, and then passively accept. Without supervision of any third party, the credibility of the information provided by mining camps has always been in doubt.

To address this problem, DMEX puts key data such as the total mining power, benefits, process into smart Ethereum contracts, which automatically distribute the user's benefit

The loaded data in the Ethereum is open and transparent which eliminates any fraudulent behavior, and the benefits are automatically traced without any pitfalls or defaults.

DAO autonomy, the member who holds NFT has the right to participate and therefore it governs DMEX. Such as pre-sale audit of CPU power submitted by mining service providers, DAO members can vote and decide. If the miner does not fulfill the contract to release tokens, or the amount released is less than 80% of the average standard of the market in five consecutive days, The users could apply for refund through the DAO platform.

The big question remains - How will DMEX transform the industry, a trading platform that combines traditional financial ABS and DeFi? Let's wait and see.

