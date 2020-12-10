First Growth Funds Limited: First Growth Funds Secures New Advisory Mandate

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE: FGFL) "(Company") is pleased to announce it has secured an advisory mandate to act as lead manager for ASX listed mining company Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (MGU). Magnum recently acquired the Buena Vista magnetite iron ore project located in Nevada, United States.

Buena Vista is a significant magnetite mineral resource with over $34 million spent on it over the past decade advancing the project to completed feasibility status in 2011 and 2013. The project has secured all major permits for the long term production of a high grade magnetite concentrate grading +67.5% Fe. Iron ore prices continued to rally and the project is well situated to existing rail, power and port facilities.

Under the terms of the agreement with Magnum, First Growth Funds' advisory business will act as lead manager to raise up to $2M to fund working capital for the Buena Vista magnetite project. First Growth Funds will be entitled to 6% success fee on funds raised and will also participate up to $500,000 in the Placement. Initial interest in the Placement has been strong and it is expected to be oversubscribed.

Subject to shareholder approval, the Placement terms include up to 50,000,000 shares at $0.04 plus each new share will have a 1:2 listed option entitlement (options exercisable at $0.05 on or before 30 September 2022) with the options issued at nil cost.

Magnum share price closed at $0.06 per share and the listed options closed at $0.022, presenting a potential gain of $387,500 plus $120,000 in fees.

First Growth Funds is actively working on new opportunities and will provide further update in due course.

About First Growth Funds Limited

First Growth Funds Limited invests across a broad range of asset classes including listed equities, private equity, blockchain and digital assets. The company also operates an advisory business providing corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets support to its portfolio. www.firstgrowthfunds.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

