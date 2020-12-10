Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Valtech GmbH, a part of the global digital agency Valtech. The partnership will offer brands innovative data management solutions across different verticals like manufacturing, CPG, and retail.

Valtech is a global digital agency focused on business transformation. From discovery to optimization, clients trust Valtech to remove complexity and deliver innovative, frictionless solutions that close the experience gap between customer expectation and reality. Together with Riversand and its visionary multi-domain Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), Valtech delivers powerful and innovative solutions.

"With its multi-domain master data management solution, Riversand offers a cloud-native platform that provides the ideal basis for digital business models and also guarantees future-proofing thanks to the scalable SaaS approach," said Stefan Krause, General Manager at Valtech. "This flexibility is essential because innovative and personalized customer experiences cannot of course be implemented with rigid, standardized data pools."

"Valtech's digital transformation services in all digital touch points complement Riversand's best-in-class MDM platform and PIM solution," said Ben Rund, vice president of Business Development at Riversand. "Together, we will provide leading brands with innovative approaches to digital transformation and immersive experiences all delivered on proven cloud-native technology."

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI. We are a network of more than 3,000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 16 countries (USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Brazil, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Argentina, Ukraine). While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate. Our services including strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

