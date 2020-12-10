DJ TUI AG: ACS-Annual Financial Report - Part 2

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: ACS-Annual Financial Report - Part 2 10-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS TUI Group - financial highlights € million 2020 2019 Var. in % adjusted Revenue 7,943.7 18,928.1 - 58.0 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17) 1 Hotels & Resorts - 399.6 451.8 n. a. Cruises - 322.8 366.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 114.6 55.7 n. a. Holiday Experiences - 837.0 873.5 n. a. Northern Region - 975.1 58.5 n. a. Central Region - 619.8 101.9 n. a. Western Region - 440.8 - 28.6 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 2,035.7 131.8 n. a. All other segments - 160.2 - 111.8 - 43.3 TUI Group - 3,032.8 893.5 n. a. Underlying EBITDA (IAS 17) 2 - 2,242.6 1,359.5 n. a. Underlying EBIT (IFRS 16) - 2,997.0 893.5 n. a. EBIT (IFRS 16) 1 - 2,927.4 768.7 n. a. Underlying EBITDA (IFRS 16) - 1,615.0 1,359.5 n. a. EBITDA (IFRS 16) 2 - 1,355.0 1,277.5 n. a. Group loss - 3,139.1 532.1 n. a. Earnings per share€ - 5.34 0.71 n. a. Net capex and investment - 149.3 1,118.4 n. a. Equity ratio (30 Sept) 3% 1.4 25.7 - 24.3 Net financial position (30 Sept) - 6,420.9 - 909.7 - 605.8 Employees (30 Sept) 48,330 71,473 - 32.4 Due to rounding, some of the figures may not add up precisely to the stated totals, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. This Annual Report 2020 of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020. TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. Please refer to page 154 for the Restatement of comparative periods. In FY 2020, underlying EBIT is also adjusted for the earnings effect of IFRS 16 ('underlying EBIT (IAS 17)') as part of internal reporting in order to facili-tate year-on-year comparability. Accordingly, adjusted EBIT (IAS 17) represents the segment performance measure within the meaning of IFRS 8. 1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 29 2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Interview with Friedrich Joussen »TUI was in robust health before the crisis, and after the crisis we will be in robust health again.« It was going to be a record year. But then COVID-19 rocked the world as we know it - and brought tourism to a standstill. In this interview, CEO Fritz Joussen doesn't just describe what the crisis has meant for TUI. He also reveals how the Group is preparing for a different world after the pandemic and reaping the benefits of decisions taken long before the crisis. Mr Joussen, 2020 has tested TUI in ways nobody could have imagined. And it all began so well . Yes, we really were on course for a record year. We went into financial year 2020 stronger than ever before. TUI had never taken so many bookings in January in the company's entire history, 14 per cent more than the previous year. And in February the trend was unbroken. Then came the shutdown on 16 March . . like slamming on the brake in the middle of a motorway. TUI's sales hit zero virtually overnight. Suddenly we had to tackle three crises at once. First, we had about 200,000 holiday-makers and 2,000 employees out in the destinations who had to be brought back when the shutdown caught them by surprise. From every corner of the globe, sometimes under difficult conditions. Parallel to that we had to suspend operations and cut costs as quickly as possible - within a few weeks we reduced our cash costs by more than 70 per cent, and at the same time we had to refund the deposits for cancelled holidays. And thirdly, our survival depended on applying to the German government immediately for bridging loans, which were promptly approved. Could you sleep at all? They were long days and short nights. It was crucial at that point to convince the government that they would be saving a fundamentally healthy company that would be able to repay the loans plus interest. Because TUI is exactly that: a picture of good health and the market leader in a growth sector that will stay intact over the long term. The media and the public were asking whether TUI is relevant to the system. Is it? We are a global market leader with German roots. Looking around Europe, we can say that TUI plays a stabilising role in Southern Europe, and in Northern Africa too, with investment, infrastructure and jobs. In some countries tourism contributes over 20 per cent to the gross domestic product. Where there is tourism, everything fares better, from education to health care. We need to preserve that stability and TUI is making a substantial contribution towards that. Are holidays too risky in a pandemic? No, people can travel safely even in a pandemic! The overwhelming majority of travellers returning with a COVID-19 infection weren't ordinary tourists, but people who had been visiting friends and family abroad. After the shutdown in March, we very quickly devised an all-round hygiene strategy to be equipped for the relaunch. Even today, we have only seen a few cases of COVID-19 in our "TUI ecosystem" - meaning flights, transfers, hotels, cruises, activities. The seven-day incidence among our customers was way below 1 in 100,000. Statistically, travelling with TUI is much safer than a family celebration or commuting to work every day. We showed that holidays in hotels and on cruise liners can be safe and yet relaxing. Holidays aren't decisive, but how people behave. That is as true on holiday as it is at home. When will you restore last year's levels? People want to travel. COVID-19 hasn't changed that. 2021 will be a transition year, but the summer bookings so far have been very encouraging. We are still taking things as they come, but as it stands now - and depending on how the travel restrictions pan out - I am assuming our business will return to normal in 2022. Besides, package holidays are very popular compared with individual travel. They offer maximum safety and reliability, and all from a one-stop shop. TUI will be paying back loans for a long time . We are getting ready for that. TUI will be leaner, faster and more efficient. In the long run that makes us more profitable. But we are also getting ready for a different world after the pandemic: COVID-19 has sped up so many changes, digitalisation is advancing apace. Customers increasingly purchase online, there is also a growing readiness to let a smart app take care of their needs. We are accelerating our digitalisation, revamping the firm for the future. We will come out more digital and at the same time better. On the cost side we have set a medium-term savings target of more than 300 million euros. We are also trimming investments in hotels and cruises. Does that mean switching from asset right to asset light? The differentiation and brand experience are delivered by our products, our ships and our hotels, but also our colleagues in sales and in the destinations. The quality of a hotel or a ship is key to our customers' holiday experience. That is what TUI is all about. It's reflected in brands like Riu, Robinson, TUI Blue and TUI Cruises. But to control the brand, the service and the distribution, we don't necessarily have to own the hotel building or the cruise liner. Of course we review our hotel portfolio constantly. There will be no hasty fire sales. But we do own attractive assets and there are some sound options that fit well with the strategy we announced in December 2019 for investing less in hotel properties and new vessels, and instead operating them ourselves or with partners. It's another story where hotel capacity is in short supply, like in the Cape Verde Islands or in new destinations. There we need our own hotels because there aren't any others to meet the quality we expect of our brand. That strategy hasn't changed at all. At Hapag-Lloyd Cruises you have already gone down the partnership route. Exactly. Selling Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to TUI Cruises, our joint venture with Royal Caribbean, is an extremely attractive move. We completed the sale, as planned, in early July 2020. In the medium term, the synergies from integration will more than compensate for the fact that we now only own half a stake and receive half the profits. TUI Musement is another important pillar in the digital growth strategy. What plans do you have for that segment? TUI Musement will speed up our digital transformation even more. The focus in future will be on the world's leading online platform for activities and excursions. This segment will form a strategic core of company operations. The activities market is worth 160 billion euros. That makes it the third largest market in tourism after hotels and airlines, even bigger than cruises. However, it is also extremely fragmented. There are hundreds of thousands of service providers. And practically no digitalisation. That is where our platform comes in. We bring TUI's 21 million customers and the providers together. As part of our strategic partnership with Booking.com, millions

of customers all around the world have access to the Musement product portfolio. The same goes for people who use the market leader in China, Trip.com. By the way, digitalisation doesn't mean our customers get less attention locally, just more service. We have an advantage over other providers because we have people in the destinations who can evaluate the experience and optimise it for the customer. So digital transformation is on course, never mind the COVID-19 crisis? Yes, absolutely. We are speeding up digital change. Apart from the activities platform, we are expanding another platform - one for hotels. Each year we are investing many tens of millions of euros in each of those platforms. The hotel platform allows hotels to present a far more differentiated profile. Instead of sticking to rigid categories like sea view or garden view, they can market every room individually. Hotels can improve their revenues by catering better for what customers want. We originally built that platform to market our own hotels, and it's already up and running there. It has enabled us to increase our prices per room-night by 10- 15 euros. The platform has already paid off for us, and we believe it will be a success story for third-party hotels, too. Climate protection and sustainability seem to have been overshadowed by the pandemic. Does that apply to TUI? Sustainability has been in our DNA for many years now. Our fleets of aircraft and ships are new and consume relatively little fuel. This has placed us amid the top rungs of the climate rankings. Our hotels and resorts have environment certification. Our sector depends on healthy landscapes and marine environments. To preserve those sustainably, we will rigorously champion reductions in the consumption of resources. The challenges deriving from climate change are huge. Doing without things is no solution. I believe that innovations will help us to uncouple growth from rising carbon emissions. Hydrogen, if produced much more cheaply, can play a big role in this. Another dimension to sustainability are the social aspects, and for us those are particularly important - they will be even more significant as a result of the coronavirus crisis. We must strengthen local participation in the destinations. Local people should benefit more from the visitors who come. That is something we work for as a company and through the TUI Care Foundation we created in 2016. As market leaders in our sector, we stand by our responsibility for people and the natural environment. The crisis won't change that. Quite the reverse. Where do you draw hope amid the crisis? First and foremost, the holiday sector will remain on its long-term pathway of growth. People have not lost their appetite for travel. 2021 will be a transition year. The following year we expect to return to pre-crisis levels in tourism. Besides, there is no other company like ours that uniquely caters for the entire travel chain in a highly fragmented sector: our own hotels, cruise ships, destination agencies with our own teams in every country in the world where people like to travel, our own aircraft, strong tour operators that customers trust, leading online platforms. Our Group strategy is future-proof. We have demonstrated in recent years that we can change successfully. Like no other company we offer reliable safety and quality standards for holiday-makers. This will be more important than ever when the crisis is over. Besides, there are not many companies with employees who are so resilient and so experienced in handling crises as they are at TUI. The crisis has placed huge demands on them, and we are grateful to have such a strong team behind us. To everyone who has helped to manoeuvre TUI through this crisis, I express my heartfelt thanks, also on behalf of all my colleagues on the Group Executive Committee. We can sum it all up in a single sentence: TUI was in robust health before the crisis, and after the crisis we will be in robust health again. The interview took place in late November 2020. REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Dear Sir or Madam, This year we are again one of the first listed companies out of the blocks in the reporting season. That in itself is not unusual. However, this makes us one of the first companies to be reporting on a year that took a quite extraordinary course. It is now generally known that the tourism sector has been especially hard hit by the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19-pandemic. This holds true for our company as well. Our business model is robust, which was demonstrated most recently by our ability to manage and minimise the negative impacts of the Boeing 737 Max grounding. However, the travel restrictions have meant that we have been in effect prevented from conducting large parts of our commercial operations since mid-March. At our Annual General Meeting in February 2020, we were still in a very optimistic mood due to the record booking figures. The Corona-virus was not yet playing a major role and the company was on the way to enjoying the most successful year in its history - only to have the brakes slammed on in the weekend of 14 / 15 March. This weekend saw the closure of almost all destinations and we had to react to a staggering drop in revenue to almost zero at the drop of a hat. No one could predict how long this situation would last. At the beginning, as we also looked to developments in China, where the first cases were reported, we still assumed we would be able to resume commercial operations in June. Indeed, travel restrictions were increasingly being lifted across Europe from June onwards, only for lockdown to be largely reimposed just weeks later. In operational terms, our employees had to keep adapting to changing situations in the various source and destination markets, which in some cases were announced with practically no notice. This situation placed extreme, previously unthinkable challenges on our company. Over this rollercoaster ride, however, the feedback from the trips carried out under COVID-19 conditions and the booking situation for the coming year demonstrated that our customers enjoyed their holiday with TUI and felt very safe. TUI is a brand that represents trust. We are certain that we will enjoy high levels of demand as soon as travel is possible again. We hope that the progress on the availability of vaccines in 2021 as recently announced will initiate the transition into this new normality. In parallel, we have used the time to press ahead with the restructuring process into a platform company, to hugely improve the cost position and to make TUI more sustainable. As the Supervisory Board, we have supported the work of the Executive Board at a string of extraordinary meetings since the start of the crisis and are convinced that TUI is well on track to quickly regain its former strength in a post-COVID-19 era. The way we work has also changed in the long term - for us as the Supervisory Board, too. Even though the German Corporate Governance Code still says that attending Supervisory Board meetings by videoconference should be the exception rather than the rule, this has been pretty much unavoidable since March. And it has worked amazingly well. Yet, just like the company as a whole and our customers, we as the Supervisory Board long for the day in the future where we can again meet in person without any restrictions. The COVID-19-pandemic has again taught us to exercise humility but at the same time not to give up on our dreams. After all, one day we will again be able to travel without restrictions. To close this introduction, let me again look back on the changes of personnel within the Supervisory Board in financial year 2020: At the close of the Annual General Meeting in February 2020, Ms Valerie Gooding and Ms Janis Kong left the Supervisory Board of TUI AG after over five years. Both have been with the company since the merger with TUI Travel PLC in December 2014 and significantly enriched it with their international experience and expertise. They made an essential contribution to the highly successful cultural integration on the merger of the two companies. At this point, I would like to thank them for their outstanding work and commitment and wish them well for the future. In February 2020, the Annual General Meeting appointed Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold and Ms Maria Garaña Corces to the Supervisory Board as their replacements, each for a term of four years. Ms Arnold brings experience from a long career at SAP and we are delighted to have her expertise in the field of transformation processes, both as an external service provider and in terms of internal restructuring for our Board. Ms Garaña Corces, currently Vice President of Professional Services Europe, Middle East and Africa for Adobe Inc., worked in positions of responsibility at the Microsoft Corporation for many years. Among her many projects, she was responsible for setting up an Innovation Center on Menorca in cooperation with the tourism sector. The experience of these two new Board members in developing digital solutions and restructuring a company are crucial as we, too, undergo the transformation into a company with digital platforms. Further, Ortwin Strubelt stepped down from the Supervisory Board on 30 June 2020 following the successful sale of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the TUI Cruises joint venture. Mr Strubelt had been an employees' representative on the Supervisory Board since 2009 and also sat on the Audit Committee and the Presiding Committee. His longstanding experience in the company and his expertise in the cruises sector very much enriched our Board. I would like to thank him for his commitment in the name of the entire Supervisory Board and wish him every success for the future. At the request of the Executive Board of TUI AG, Mr Stefan Heinemann was appointed by the court as Mr Strubelt's successor as of 21 July 2020. Mr Heinemann has worked for the subsidiary TUI Infotec GmbH since 2002 and as product owner is responsible

