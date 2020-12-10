DJ TUI AG: ACS-Annual Financial Report - Part 2

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: ACS-Annual Financial Report - Part 2 10-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS TUI Group - financial highlights € million 2020 2019 Var. in % adjusted Revenue 7,943.7 18,928.1 - 58.0 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17) 1 Hotels & Resorts - 399.6 451.8 n. a. Cruises - 322.8 366.0 n. a. TUI Musement - 114.6 55.7 n. a. Holiday Experiences - 837.0 873.5 n. a. Northern Region - 975.1 58.5 n. a. Central Region - 619.8 101.9 n. a. Western Region - 440.8 - 28.6 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 2,035.7 131.8 n. a. All other segments - 160.2 - 111.8 - 43.3 TUI Group - 3,032.8 893.5 n. a. Underlying EBITDA (IAS 17) 2 - 2,242.6 1,359.5 n. a. Underlying EBIT (IFRS 16) - 2,997.0 893.5 n. a. EBIT (IFRS 16) 1 - 2,927.4 768.7 n. a. Underlying EBITDA (IFRS 16) - 1,615.0 1,359.5 n. a. EBITDA (IFRS 16) 2 - 1,355.0 1,277.5 n. a. Group loss - 3,139.1 532.1 n. a. Earnings per share€ - 5.34 0.71 n. a. Net capex and investment - 149.3 1,118.4 n. a. Equity ratio (30 Sept) 3% 1.4 25.7 - 24.3 Net financial position (30 Sept) - 6,420.9 - 909.7 - 605.8 Employees (30 Sept) 48,330 71,473 - 32.4 Due to rounding, some of the figures may not add up precisely to the stated totals, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. This Annual Report 2020 of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020. TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. Please refer to page 154 for the Restatement of comparative periods. In FY 2020, underlying EBIT is also adjusted for the earnings effect of IFRS 16 ('underlying EBIT (IAS 17)') as part of internal reporting in order to facili-tate year-on-year comparability. Accordingly, adjusted EBIT (IAS 17) represents the segment performance measure within the meaning of IFRS 8. 1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 29 2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Interview with Friedrich Joussen »TUI was in robust health before the crisis, and after the crisis we will be in robust health again.« It was going to be a record year. But then COVID-19 rocked the world as we know it - and brought tourism to a standstill. In this interview, CEO Fritz Joussen doesn't just describe what the crisis has meant for TUI. He also reveals how the Group is preparing for a different world after the pandemic and reaping the benefits of decisions taken long before the crisis. Mr Joussen, 2020 has tested TUI in ways nobody could have imagined. And it all began so well . Yes, we really were on course for a record year. We went into financial year 2020 stronger than ever before. TUI had never taken so many bookings in January in the company's entire history, 14 per cent more than the previous year. And in February the trend was unbroken. Then came the shutdown on 16 March . . like slamming on the brake in the middle of a motorway. TUI's sales hit zero virtually overnight. Suddenly we had to tackle three crises at once. First, we had about 200,000 holiday-makers and 2,000 employees out in the destinations who had to be brought back when the shutdown caught them by surprise. From every corner of the globe, sometimes under difficult conditions. Parallel to that we had to suspend operations and cut costs as quickly as possible - within a few weeks we reduced our cash costs by more than 70 per cent, and at the same time we had to refund the deposits for cancelled holidays. And thirdly, our survival depended on applying to the German government immediately for bridging loans, which were promptly approved. Could you sleep at all? They were long days and short nights. It was crucial at that point to convince the government that they would be saving a fundamentally healthy company that would be able to repay the loans plus interest. Because TUI is exactly that: a picture of good health and the market leader in a growth sector that will stay intact over the long term. The media and the public were asking whether TUI is relevant to the system. Is it? We are a global market leader with German roots. Looking around Europe, we can say that TUI plays a stabilising role in Southern Europe, and in Northern Africa too, with investment, infrastructure and jobs. In some countries tourism contributes over 20 per cent to the gross domestic product. Where there is tourism, everything fares better, from education to health care. We need to preserve that stability and TUI is making a substantial contribution towards that. Are holidays too risky in a pandemic? No, people can travel safely even in a pandemic! The overwhelming majority of travellers returning with a COVID-19 infection weren't ordinary tourists, but people who had been visiting friends and family abroad. After the shutdown in March, we very quickly devised an all-round hygiene strategy to be equipped for the relaunch. Even today, we have only seen a few cases of COVID-19 in our "TUI ecosystem" - meaning flights, transfers, hotels, cruises, activities. The seven-day incidence among our customers was way below 1 in 100,000. Statistically, travelling with TUI is much safer than a family celebration or commuting to work every day. We showed that holidays in hotels and on cruise liners can be safe and yet relaxing. Holidays aren't decisive, but how people behave. That is as true on holiday as it is at home. When will you restore last year's levels? People want to travel. COVID-19 hasn't changed that. 2021 will be a transition year, but the summer bookings so far have been very encouraging. We are still taking things as they come, but as it stands now - and depending on how the travel restrictions pan out - I am assuming our business will return to normal in 2022. Besides, package holidays are very popular compared with individual travel. They offer maximum safety and reliability, and all from a one-stop shop. TUI will be paying back loans for a long time . We are getting ready for that. TUI will be leaner, faster and more efficient. In the long run that makes us more profitable. But we are also getting ready for a different world after the pandemic: COVID-19 has sped up so many changes, digitalisation is advancing apace. Customers increasingly purchase online, there is also a growing readiness to let a smart app take care of their needs. We are accelerating our digitalisation, revamping the firm for the future. We will come out more digital and at the same time better. On the cost side we have set a medium-term savings target of more than 300 million euros. We are also trimming investments in hotels and cruises. Does that mean switching from asset right to asset light? The differentiation and brand experience are delivered by our products, our ships and our hotels, but also our colleagues in sales and in the destinations. The quality of a hotel or a ship is key to our customers' holiday experience. That is what TUI is all about. It's reflected in brands like Riu, Robinson, TUI Blue and TUI Cruises. But to control the brand, the service and the distribution, we don't necessarily have to own the hotel building or the cruise liner. Of course we review our hotel portfolio constantly. There will be no hasty fire sales. But we do own attractive assets and there are some sound options that fit well with the strategy we announced in December 2019 for investing less in hotel properties and new vessels, and instead operating them ourselves or with partners. It's another story where hotel capacity is in short supply, like in the Cape Verde Islands or in new destinations. There we need our own hotels because there aren't any others to meet the quality we expect of our brand. That strategy hasn't changed at all. At Hapag-Lloyd Cruises you have already gone down the partnership route. Exactly. Selling Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to TUI Cruises, our joint venture with Royal Caribbean, is an extremely attractive move. We completed the sale, as planned, in early July 2020. In the medium term, the synergies from integration will more than compensate for the fact that we now only own half a stake and receive half the profits. TUI Musement is another important pillar in the digital growth strategy. What plans do you have for that segment? TUI Musement will speed up our digital transformation even more. The focus in future will be on the world's leading online platform for activities and excursions. This segment will form a strategic core of company operations. The activities market is worth 160 billion euros. That makes it the third largest market in tourism after hotels and airlines, even bigger than cruises. However, it is also extremely fragmented. There are hundreds of thousands of service providers. And practically no digitalisation. That is where our platform comes in. We bring TUI's 21 million customers and the providers together. As part of our strategic partnership with Booking.com, millions

DJ TUI AG: ACS-Annual Financial Report - Part 2 -2-

of customers all around the world have access to the Musement product portfolio. The same goes for people who use the market leader in China, Trip.com. By the way, digitalisation doesn't mean our customers get less attention locally, just more service. We have an advantage over other providers because we have people in the destinations who can evaluate the experience and optimise it for the customer. So digital transformation is on course, never mind the COVID-19 crisis? Yes, absolutely. We are speeding up digital change. Apart from the activities platform, we are expanding another platform - one for hotels. Each year we are investing many tens of millions of euros in each of those platforms. The hotel platform allows hotels to present a far more differentiated profile. Instead of sticking to rigid categories like sea view or garden view, they can market every room individually. Hotels can improve their revenues by catering better for what customers want. We originally built that platform to market our own hotels, and it's already up and running there. It has enabled us to increase our prices per room-night by 10- 15 euros. The platform has already paid off for us, and we believe it will be a success story for third-party hotels, too. Climate protection and sustainability seem to have been overshadowed by the pandemic. Does that apply to TUI? Sustainability has been in our DNA for many years now. Our fleets of aircraft and ships are new and consume relatively little fuel. This has placed us amid the top rungs of the climate rankings. Our hotels and resorts have environment certification. Our sector depends on healthy landscapes and marine environments. To preserve those sustainably, we will rigorously champion reductions in the consumption of resources. The challenges deriving from climate change are huge. Doing without things is no solution. I believe that innovations will help us to uncouple growth from rising carbon emissions. Hydrogen, if produced much more cheaply, can play a big role in this. Another dimension to sustainability are the social aspects, and for us those are particularly important - they will be even more significant as a result of the coronavirus crisis. We must strengthen local participation in the destinations. Local people should benefit more from the visitors who come. That is something we work for as a company and through the TUI Care Foundation we created in 2016. As market leaders in our sector, we stand by our responsibility for people and the natural environment. The crisis won't change that. Quite the reverse. Where do you draw hope amid the crisis? First and foremost, the holiday sector will remain on its long-term pathway of growth. People have not lost their appetite for travel. 2021 will be a transition year. The following year we expect to return to pre-crisis levels in tourism. Besides, there is no other company like ours that uniquely caters for the entire travel chain in a highly fragmented sector: our own hotels, cruise ships, destination agencies with our own teams in every country in the world where people like to travel, our own aircraft, strong tour operators that customers trust, leading online platforms. Our Group strategy is future-proof. We have demonstrated in recent years that we can change successfully. Like no other company we offer reliable safety and quality standards for holiday-makers. This will be more important than ever when the crisis is over. Besides, there are not many companies with employees who are so resilient and so experienced in handling crises as they are at TUI. The crisis has placed huge demands on them, and we are grateful to have such a strong team behind us. To everyone who has helped to manoeuvre TUI through this crisis, I express my heartfelt thanks, also on behalf of all my colleagues on the Group Executive Committee. We can sum it all up in a single sentence: TUI was in robust health before the crisis, and after the crisis we will be in robust health again. The interview took place in late November 2020. REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Dear Sir or Madam, This year we are again one of the first listed companies out of the blocks in the reporting season. That in itself is not unusual. However, this makes us one of the first companies to be reporting on a year that took a quite extraordinary course. It is now generally known that the tourism sector has been especially hard hit by the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19-pandemic. This holds true for our company as well. Our business model is robust, which was demonstrated most recently by our ability to manage and minimise the negative impacts of the Boeing 737 Max grounding. However, the travel restrictions have meant that we have been in effect prevented from conducting large parts of our commercial operations since mid-March. At our Annual General Meeting in February 2020, we were still in a very optimistic mood due to the record booking figures. The Corona-virus was not yet playing a major role and the company was on the way to enjoying the most successful year in its history - only to have the brakes slammed on in the weekend of 14 / 15 March. This weekend saw the closure of almost all destinations and we had to react to a staggering drop in revenue to almost zero at the drop of a hat. No one could predict how long this situation would last. At the beginning, as we also looked to developments in China, where the first cases were reported, we still assumed we would be able to resume commercial operations in June. Indeed, travel restrictions were increasingly being lifted across Europe from June onwards, only for lockdown to be largely reimposed just weeks later. In operational terms, our employees had to keep adapting to changing situations in the various source and destination markets, which in some cases were announced with practically no notice. This situation placed extreme, previously unthinkable challenges on our company. Over this rollercoaster ride, however, the feedback from the trips carried out under COVID-19 conditions and the booking situation for the coming year demonstrated that our customers enjoyed their holiday with TUI and felt very safe. TUI is a brand that represents trust. We are certain that we will enjoy high levels of demand as soon as travel is possible again. We hope that the progress on the availability of vaccines in 2021 as recently announced will initiate the transition into this new normality. In parallel, we have used the time to press ahead with the restructuring process into a platform company, to hugely improve the cost position and to make TUI more sustainable. As the Supervisory Board, we have supported the work of the Executive Board at a string of extraordinary meetings since the start of the crisis and are convinced that TUI is well on track to quickly regain its former strength in a post-COVID-19 era. The way we work has also changed in the long term - for us as the Supervisory Board, too. Even though the German Corporate Governance Code still says that attending Supervisory Board meetings by videoconference should be the exception rather than the rule, this has been pretty much unavoidable since March. And it has worked amazingly well. Yet, just like the company as a whole and our customers, we as the Supervisory Board long for the day in the future where we can again meet in person without any restrictions. The COVID-19-pandemic has again taught us to exercise humility but at the same time not to give up on our dreams. After all, one day we will again be able to travel without restrictions. To close this introduction, let me again look back on the changes of personnel within the Supervisory Board in financial year 2020: At the close of the Annual General Meeting in February 2020, Ms Valerie Gooding and Ms Janis Kong left the Supervisory Board of TUI AG after over five years. Both have been with the company since the merger with TUI Travel PLC in December 2014 and significantly enriched it with their international experience and expertise. They made an essential contribution to the highly successful cultural integration on the merger of the two companies. At this point, I would like to thank them for their outstanding work and commitment and wish them well for the future. In February 2020, the Annual General Meeting appointed Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold and Ms Maria Garaña Corces to the Supervisory Board as their replacements, each for a term of four years. Ms Arnold brings experience from a long career at SAP and we are delighted to have her expertise in the field of transformation processes, both as an external service provider and in terms of internal restructuring for our Board. Ms Garaña Corces, currently Vice President of Professional Services Europe, Middle East and Africa for Adobe Inc., worked in positions of responsibility at the Microsoft Corporation for many years. Among her many projects, she was responsible for setting up an Innovation Center on Menorca in cooperation with the tourism sector. The experience of these two new Board members in developing digital solutions and restructuring a company are crucial as we, too, undergo the transformation into a company with digital platforms. Further, Ortwin Strubelt stepped down from the Supervisory Board on 30 June 2020 following the successful sale of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the TUI Cruises joint venture. Mr Strubelt had been an employees' representative on the Supervisory Board since 2009 and also sat on the Audit Committee and the Presiding Committee. His longstanding experience in the company and his expertise in the cruises sector very much enriched our Board. I would like to thank him for his commitment in the name of the entire Supervisory Board and wish him every success for the future. At the request of the Executive Board of TUI AG, Mr Stefan Heinemann was appointed by the court as Mr Strubelt's successor as of 21 July 2020. Mr Heinemann has worked for the subsidiary TUI Infotec GmbH since 2002 and as product owner is responsible

for the departments of Scheduling and Maintenance as well as IMSD (Infrastructure Management and Service Delivery) Aviation. With his knowledge of the internal company system landscape, he is a valuable partner on the Supervisory Board, especially when it comes to the transformation process. Cooperation between the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board The Executive Board and Supervisory Board cooperate in accordance with the principles set out in the Corporate Governance report (page 106) and in doing so are guided by the principles of good and responsible corporate governance. The focal areas of our monitoring activities were the lawfulness and orderliness, appropriateness and cost-effectiveness of the business administration and Group management, with a strong focus on dealing with the effects of the COVID-19-pandemic. This will be considered in further detail elsewhere in the report. The Executive Board reported to us regularly, promptly and comprehensively by way of written and verbal reports within and outwith meetings. The reports contained all relevant information on strategy development, liquidity development, planning, business performance over the course of the year and the situation of the Group, on the risk situation and risk management, on compliance as well as on reports from the capital markets (e. g. from analysts) and the press. Aside from the effects of the Boeing grounding and Brexit, key topics in the reports and discussions since March of this year overall have been the handling and the consequences of the COVID-19-pandemic. In this context, we have been discussing the significant business transactions for the company as well as the company's further development with the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board was involved in all decisions that were of fundamental importance to the company in good time. We passed all resolutions required by law, the Articles of Association or the Terms of Reference subject to taking relevant advice. To that end, we regularly made the necessary preparations on the basis of documents that the Executive Board provided in advance to the Supervisory Board and its committees. The Executive Board also notified the Supervisory Board of any urgent matters between the scheduled meetings. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I was also regularly informed by the Executive Board about the current business situation and important business transactions in the company outside the Supervisory Board meetings. Discussions within the Supervisory Board and its Committees Prior to the Supervisory Board meetings, the representatives of the shareholders and the employees would convene their own separate preparatory meetings, in which members of the Executive Board regularly took part. Discussions of the Executive Board matters and Supervisory Board matters take place without the members of the Executive Board, unless the members of the Supervisory Board request otherwise. Additionally, each member of the Supervisory Board may request at any time that a meeting be held without the attendance of the members of the Executive Board. Alongside the plenary meeting, a total of four committees were existent in the past financial year, namely the Presiding Committee, the Audit Committee, the Strategy Committee and the Nomination Committee. The Mediation Committee, which is required under section 27 (3) German Co-Determination Act (Mitbestimmungsgesetz), did not need to convene. The chairpersons of the committees report regularly and comprehensively on the work of the committees within the ordinary Supervisory Board meetings. In the context of applying for further stabilisation measures, the Supervisory Board set up a special committee via a resolution dated 15 September 2020 to guarantee that a final resolution on the approved stabilisation measure could be passed. Dr Zetsche, Mr Frank Jakobi and Prof. Edgar Ernst sit on the committee. As in previous years, we enjoyed a constantly high attendance rate at our meetings, with a very high number of meetings taking place in financial year 2020. Attendance averaged 97.1 % (prior year: 93.5 %) at the plenary meetings and 98.8 % (prior year: 97.3 %) on the committees. In financial year 2020, all members of the Supervisory Board attended considerably more than half of the meetings of the Supervisory Board and any of its committees of which they are members. Members who were unable to attend meetings generally took part in resolutions by way of voting statements. The timely advance distribution of documents for meeting preparation by the Executive Board and the reduction of handouts to almost zero made it much easier for the Supervisory Board members to prepare for the meetings. Since mid-March 2020, the COVID-19- pandemic has meant that all Supervisory Board meetings have been held as telephone or videoconferences. If and to the extent that it is justified by travel recommendations and rules, and taking account of the risk to health, the Supervisory Board meetings will as a rule again be organised as physical face-to-face meetings. Attendance at meetings of Supervisory Board financial year 2020 Attendance at meetings of Supervisory Board financial year 2020 Name Supervisory Presiding Audit Nomination Strategy Board committee committee committee committee meetings Dr Dieter 14 (14) 8 (8) 1 7 (7) 1 (1) 4 (4) Zetsche (Chairman) Frank Jakobi 14 (14) 8 (8) 3 (3) 4 (4) (deputy Chairman) Peter Long 14 (14) 8 (8) 1 (1) 4 (4) 1 (deputy Chairman) Ingrid-Helen 10 (10) Arnold Andreas 14 (14) 7 (7) Barczewski Peter Bremme 13 (14) 8 (8) Prof. Dr 14 (14) 7 (7) 1 4 (4) Edgar Ernst Wolfgang 14 (14) Flintermann Maria Garaña 9 (10) Corces Angelika 14 (14) 8 (8) 4 (4) Gifford Valerie 4 (4) 3 (3) Frances Gooding Stefan 2 (2) Heinemann Dr Dierk 14 (14) 7 (7) Hirschel Janis Carol 4 (4) 3 (3) Kong Vladimir 14 (14) 4 (4) Lukin Coline 14 (14) 6 (7) Lucille McConville Alexey A. 8 (14) 6 (8) 1 (1) 4 (4) Mordashov Michael 14 (14) 3 (3) 7 (7) Pönipp Carola 14 (14) Schwirn Anette 14 (14) 8 (8) Strempel Ortwin 11 (11) 5 (5) 4 (4) Strubelt Joan Trían 14 (14) Riu Stefan 14 (14) Weinhofer Percentage 97.1 96.9 98.2 100.0 100.0 of meetings attended Percentage 98.8 of meetings on committees attended (In brackets: number of meetings held) 1 Chairperson of committee. Key topics of the Supervisory Board's work Fourteen Supervisory Board meetings took place. Additionally, five resolutions were passed via the written circulating procedure. The following focal areas were the subject of the individual meetings: 1. At its meeting on 9 October 2019, the Supervisory Board started by looking back on the previous financial year and approved the budget for financial year 2020. A further focal area was the discussion of the Executive Board remuneration, centring first on modifications to the remuneration system and second on parameters of the variable Executive Board remuneration for the previous and current financial year. Additionally, the Supervisory Board reviewed the targets both for its own composition and that of the Executive Board. Finally, we were presented with reports on the progress of the markets and domain transformation. 2. The meeting on 11 December 2019 started with a discussion of the financial statements of the Group and of TUI AG, each issued with an unqualified audit certificate by the auditor, the combined management report for the Group and TUI AG, the report of the Supervisory Board, the corporate governance report and the remuneration report. The auditor also attended this meeting. The Audit Committee had already engaged extensively with these reports on the previous day. Following its own review, the Supervisory Board approved the auditor's audit result. We then approved the financial statements produced by the Executive Board and the combined management report for TUI AG and the Group. The annual financial statements for 2019 were thus approved. Further, the Supervisory Board approved the report of the Supervisory Board, the corporate governance report and the remuneration report. A resolution on the agenda for the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 was also passed. In this context, the proposals made to the Annual General Meeting to appoint Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold and Ms Maria Garaña Corces to the seats on the Supervisory Board being vacated by Ms Valerie Gooding and Ms Janis Kong were discussed and approved. As part of the Executive Board matters, the Supervisory Board extended the service agreement of Mr Joussen by a further five years, discussed extensions for further Executive Board members and, following intensive discussions, approved an amendment of the remuneration system with retrospective effect for financial year 2020, among other things. We further approved a revised budget for financial year 2020, which takes more detailed account of the effects of the Thomas Cook insolvency as well as the impacts of the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, and discussed a correspondingly amended plan for financial years 2021 and 2022. We further received a report of the current state of the integration of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises into the TUI Cruises joint venture. 3. The Supervisory Board approved the reference values for the JEV of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2020 in a written circulating procedure on 19 December 2019. 4. At the extraordinary meeting on 5 February 2020, the Supervisory Board approved the sale of all shares and ships of Hapag-Lloyd

Kreuzfahrten GmbH to TUI Cruises GmbH, after it had comprehensively and conclusively considered the aspects of financing, dividend payments and synergy potential. 5. At the meeting on 10 February 2020, we heard reports on the current financial year and the discussed the interim financial statements of the first quarter as of 31 December 2019. Additionally, the Supervisory Board considered the organisational preparations for the Annual General Meeting and the new appointments to the committees following the departure of Ms Gooding and Ms Kong. In accordance with the stipulations of the newly passed German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC), the Supervisory Board also resolved not to credit any board functions exercised by the Executive Board members outside the Group to their remuneration. Alongside the personnel and social report, we received a report on sustainability in the Group and an update on the current status of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Additionally, the Supervisory Board approved the new issue of employee shares as part of the oneShare employee share programme for the financial year as well as the acquisition or lease of two Boeing 787-9-type aircraft for the long-haul business. 6. An extraordinary meeting on 3 March 2020 was the first occasion at which the Supervisory Board engaged more intensively with the initial impacts of the global spread of the COVID-19-pandemic and its potential consequences for the company and the tourism sector as a whole. 7. At a second extraordinary meeting on the emerging COVID-19-pandemic on 16 March 2020, the Supervisory Board considered the effect of the travel restrictions that came into effect at short notice over the weekend of 14 / 15 March 2020. The consequence of these restrictions was the almost complete shut-down of operative business and, on the evening of 15 March 2020, the Executive Board announced that it would be making an application for state assistance to the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW). As well as the retraction of the forecast for financial year 2020, we discussed in detail potential measures for safeguarding liquidity and the necessary steps in the process for the grant of state assistance. 8. At a further extraordinary meeting on 26 March 2020, the Supervisory Board again considered the consequences of the COVID-19-pandemic. Alongside internal cost-reduction measures and strict liquidity management, we looked extensively at the current situation regarding the grant of state assistance and the associated conditions and approved a corresponding application. 9. The Supervisory Board approved the conclusion of the first process for the approval of German state assistance by way of a written circulating procedure on 1 April 2020. 10. At the extraordinary meeting on 28 April 2020, we received an update on the current situation of the company following the receipt of the state bridging loan. We had intensive discussions on measures for safeguarding and mobilising liquid funds based on different scenarios concerning the repayment claims for customer payments and potential reductions in capacity of the airlines. Additionally, the Executive Board reported on the progress of the execution of the Hapag-Lloyd transaction as well as the digitalisation of business operations. 11. On 12 May 2020, the Executive Board reported on the current financial year 2020, following which the Q2 quarterly financial statements and the half-yearly financial report 2020 were discussed. Issues within the Executive Board matters included the approval of Mr Ebel's appointment and service agreement until 30 November 2021. The Executive Board further notified the Supervisory Board that it would voluntarily waive 30 % of its fixed remuneration for the months of April and May. Additionally, the Supervisory Board considered the constitution of the Executive Board and the implementation of the reinsurance of pension claims, which is partly approved contractually, for affected members of the Executive Board. Alongside an update on the new version of the GCGC and an update on the liquidity status, the Supervisory Board was given an update on the effects of the COVID-19-pandemic and the development of a concept for the resumption of commercial operations. The Supervisory Board further approved the conferral of commercial powers of attorney. 12. At its extraordinary meeting on 20 May 2020, the Supervisory Board was given an extensive report on the successful conclusion of a compensation agreement with Boeing. 13. In the context of the announcement on the lifting of the Europe-wide travel restrictions, the Supervisory Board considered the measures for the resumption of business operations and the financial consequences for the company at its extraordinary meeting on 9 June 2020. The focus here was on the grant of further German state assistance and the indebtedness and reduction of the capacities at TUIfly GmbH. 14. After the Supervisory Board had again been notified of the current status regarding the effects of the COVID-19-pandemic at its extraordinary meeting on 7 July 2020, we looked at how to fill the vacancy on the Supervisory Board, the Presiding Committee and the Audit Committee created by the departure of Mr Strubelt. The Group Works Council suggested Mr Stefan Heinemann as a Supervisory Board member to be appointed by the court, and the Supervisory Board chose Mr Pönipp as a new member of the Presiding Committee and Mr Jakobi as a new member of the Audit Committee. 15. The framework conditions for the receipt of a further stabilisation package in the form of an increase of the existing KfW credit line and the issue of a convertible bond to the WSF were discussed and approved accordingly at the extraordinary meeting on 12 August 2020. 16. On 13 August 2020, the Supervisory Board approved by way of a written circulating procedure the increase of the share capital of TUI AG in order to issue employee shares in the scope of the "oneShare 2020" employee share programme and corresponding amendment of article 4 of the Articles of Association. 17. In a further written circulating procedure, the Supervisory Board approved corresponding supplementary agreements for the implementation of the reinsurance of the pension obligations for the Executive Board under insolvency law contractually guaranteed in the service agreements of the members of the Executive Board in question (Dr Eller, Mr Ebel and Mr Rosenberger) on 1 September 2020. 18. Over the course of the two-day meeting, the Supervisory Board started by discussing the Liquidity and Financial Profile and then the draft budget for financial year 2021 and the plan for financial years 2022 and 2023 on 15 September 2020. We then approved the conclusion of a framework agreement with the WSF on the grant of a stabilisation measure and a transfer agreement on the issue of convertible bonds. We also set up a committee and authorised it to decide on the final conditions for the stabilisation measure. In the course of the Executive Board matters, we approved the conclusion of supplementary contracts that implement the requirements concerning Executive Board remuneration from the framework agreement with the WSF. We also discussed the reference values and targets for the JEV for the coming financial year 2021 against the backdrop of the current challenges. Additionally, we decided to retain the target for the quota of women on the Executive Board at one woman. In terms of the Supervisory Board matters, we considered the implementation of the partial waiver of the fixed remuneration as well as the self-assessment of the effectiveness of our committee that was carried out on the basis of a questionnaire in September. On the following strategy day, the Supervisory Board heard and intensively discussed extensive reports on the progress of the transformation from the markets, in the field of IT, the airlines and from the sector of holiday experiences - Hotels, Cruises and Destination Experiences. 19. On 29 September 2020, the Supervisory Board approved the reference values and targets for the JEV of the Executive Board members as announced for the coming financial year 2021 via a written circulating procedure. Presiding Committee The Presiding Committee is responsible for Executive Board matters (including succession planning, appointment, terms of the employment contracts, remuneration, proposals for the remuneration system). Additionally, the Presiding Committee prepares the meetings of the Supervisory Board. Eight meetings were held in the reporting period. The members of the Presiding Committee are / were: · Dr Dieter Zetsche · Alexey Mordashov (Chairman) · Michael Pönipp (since 7 · Peter Bremme July 2020) · Angelika Gifford · Anette Strempel · Frank Jakobi · Ortwin Strubelt (until 30 June 2020) · Peter Long 1. At the meeting on 9 October 2019, the Presiding Committee considered Executive Board matters. These included discussions on various topics to do with Executive Board remuneration for the previous and current financial year. 2. As part of the Executive Board matters on 11 December 2019, the Presiding Committee recommended that the Supervisory Board extended the appointment and service agreement of Mr Joussen and prepared a proposed resolution on the adjustment of the remuneration system. 3. At its meeting of 10 February 2020, the Presiding Committee submitted a proposed resolution for the new appointment of Mr Lukin to the Audit Committee. Additionally, due to the newly published GCGC, it was recommended that the remuneration for existing positions on non-Group boards should not be credited to the Executive Board remuneration. Further, the Presiding Committee discussed the potential extension of Mr Ebel's appointment and service agreement.

4. At its extraordinary meeting on 3 April 2020, the Presiding Committee approved the recommendation of a one-year extension of Mr Ebel's service agreement and appointment and considered the composition of the Executive Board in general. Additionally, the Presiding Committee discussed the further handling of the COVID-19-pandemic and the corresponding effects by the Supervisory Board. 5. At its meeting on 12 May 2020, the Presiding Committee again discussed the composition and constitution of the Executive Board and considered a provisional calculation of the variable remuneration components of the members of the Executive Board for the current financial year 2020. The Presiding Committee also discussed a financial contribution of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2020. 6. In terms of the Executive Board matters, the Presiding Committee started its extraordinary meeting on 20 July 2020 by discussing the Executive Board remuneration against the backdrop of the effects of the COVID-19-pandemic as well as a proposed resolution for the reinsurance of the pension obligations for the Executive Board under insolvency law contractually guaranteed in the service agreements of the Executive Board members in question. Additionally, the Presiding Committee considered the organisation of work of the Executive Board and the cooperation with the Supervisory Board. Alongside an assessment of Mr Rosenberger's target achievement and performance in the context of the drive for the markets and domain transformation, the Presiding Committee discussed any contractual extensions of the Executive Board pending in the foreseeable future. 7. At its meeting on 15 September 2020, the Presiding Committee again considered the durations of the current Executive Board contracts and then discussed proposed resolutions on the agreement of addenda to the service agreements that implement the provisions of the framework agreements with the WSF as regards Executive Board remuneration. Additionally, the parameters for the annual performance-based remuneration of the Executive Board for the coming financial year 2021 were discussed pursuant to the GCGC and the retention of the quota of women on the Executive Board until 2023 was recommended. The Presiding Committee then discussed the implementation of the voluntary partial waiver of Supervisory Board remuneration as well as the self-assessment of the effectiveness of the Supervisory Board. 8. At an extraordinary meeting on 25 September 2020, the Presiding Committee proposed Mr Ebel as the successor to Ms Conix as CFO and prepared a formal resolution recommendation for the reference values and targets for the JEV of the Executive Board for the financial year 2021 and approved the adequacy of the Executive Board remuneration for the financial year 2020. Audit Committee The members of the Audit Committee are / were: · Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst · Vladimir Lukin (since 11 (Chairman) February 2020) · Andreas Barczewski · Coline McConville · Dr Dierk Hirschel · Michael Pönipp · Frank Jakobi (since 7 July · Ortwin Strubelt (until 30 2020) June 2020) · Janis Kong (until 11 · Dr Dieter Zetsche February 2020) Seven ordinary Audit Committee meetings were convened over the financial year. For details of the Audit Committee's remit and the subject areas on which it consulted and passed resolutions, please refer to page 19. Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee proposes suitable candidates from the shareholders to the Supervisory Board, which in turn proposes election candidates to the Annual General Meeting or for appointment by the local court. The members of the Nomination Committee, which met once, are / were: · Dr Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) · Peter Long · Alexey Mordashov At the meeting on 10 December 2019, the Nomination Committee discussed the resolution recommendation made to the Supervisory Board whereby Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold and Ms Maria Garaña Corces would be recommended to the Annual General Meeting 2020 for election as successors on the Supervisory Board to Ms Valerie Gooding and Ms Janis Kong. Ms Valerie Gooding and Ms Janis Kong stood down from the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting on 11 February 2020. Strategy Committee The task of the Strategy Committee is to advise the Executive Board on the development and implementation of the Group strategy. A total of four meetings of the committee were convened in the financial year. The members of the Strategy Committee are / were: · Peter Long (Chairman) · Frank Jakobi · Angelika Gifford · Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst · Valerie Gooding (until 11 February 2020) · Alexey Mordashov · Dr Dieter Zetsche 1. At its meeting on 8 October 2019, live presentations gave the committee an impression of the functioning and progress of the One Purchasing and Customer Experience platforms, which the committee subsequently discussed. 2. On 10 December 2019, the Strategy Committee was initially given an update in respect of the Thomas Cook insolvency. The progress of the markets and domain transformation as well as a comparison of the TUI websites in the German and English source market was then discussed. This concerned the optimisation of the digital customer experience and the generation of corresponding traffic on the pages. 3. The committee considered a further update on the implementation of the markets and domain transformation on 10 February 2020. Additionally, the extent to which customer requirements were analysed and correspondingly fulfilled was discussed. 4. At its meeting on 11 May 2020, the Strategy Committee discussed the work streams set up as a consequence of the COVID-19-pandemic and then engaged with the measures for resuming business operations. Corporate Governance The TUI AG share has its first quotation on the London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom. The constitution of TUI AG as a stock corporation under German law naturally means in this context that the Supervisory Board needs to address both German and British corporate governance regularly and extensively. As well as mandatory compliance with the stipulations of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the German Codetermination Act (MitbestG), the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, in the course of the merger TUI AG declared that it would comply with both the German Corporate Governance Code as well as - as far as practicable - the UK Corporate Governance Code (UK CGC). For the GCGC, the basic form of which derives among other things from the AktG, we were able to provide the Executive Board with the unlimited Declaration of Conformity 2020 in accordance with section 161 AktG. Conversely, there were derogations from the UK CGC, which are primarily to do with the conceptual difference between the monistic governance system of a public listed company in the United Kingdom (known as a one-tier board) and the dualistic governance system of Executive Board and Supervisory Board in the German Aktiengesellschaft (known as a two-tier board) under German law. Further information on corporate governance, the Declaration of Conformity 2020 pursuant to section 161 AktG and the declaration on the UK CGC can be found in the report on corporate governance jointly produced by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in this management report (page 106) and on the TUI AG website. Conflicts of interest arising The Supervisory Board constantly monitored the occurrence of conflicts of interest in the current financial year and established that no conflict of interest arise in financial year 2020. Annual and Group audit of TUI AG and the TUI Group The Supervisory Board reviewed whether the annual and Group audit as well as the further financial reports complied with the applicable requirements. The annual audit of TUI AG prepared by the Executive Board in accordance with the rules of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the combined management report of TUI AG and the TUI Group as well as the Group audit prepared on the basis of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the financial year 2020 were audited by Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hanover, and an unqualified audit certificate issued for each. The specified documents, the proposal of the Executive Board to utilise the net profit available for distribution and the audit reports of the auditor were submitted to all members of the Supervisory Board in good time. We dealt with them in depth at the Audit Committee meeting on 1 December 2020 and at our accounts meeting on 2 December 2020 at which the Executive Board explained the financial statements to us in detail. At this meeting, the chairman of the Audit Committee and the auditor reported on the outcome of their audits, the focal areas of which had been specified in advance with the Audit Committee for the reporting year. Neither the auditor nor the Audit Committee identified any weaknesses of the early warning system and internal control system. After our own review of the annual financial statements, the Group accounts and the combined management report, we had no occasion to raise any objections and therefore agree with the Executive Board's assessment of the situation of TUI AG and the TUI Group. At the recommendation of the Audit Committee, we approve the financial statements for financial year 2020; the annual accounts of TUI AG are therefore approved. Composition of Executive Board and Supervisory Board

The composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board as at 30 September 2020 can be found in the overviews on page 102 for the Supervisory Board or page 104 for the Executive Board. Supervisory Board Ms Valerie Gooding and Janis Kong stood down from the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2020. At the same Annual General Meeting, Ms Ingrid-Helen Arnold and Ms Maria Garaña Corces were elected as members of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG for a term of four years. Further, Mr Ortwin Strubelt stood down from the Supervisory Board on 30 June 2020. Mr Stefan Heinemann was appointed to the Supervisory Board by the court as representative of the employees on 21 July 2020. Presiding Committee Mr Ortwin Strubelt stood down from the Supervisory Board and thus also from the Presiding Committee on 30 June 2020. The Supervisory Board elected Mr Michael Pönipp as the fourth employees' representative on the Presiding Committee. Audit Committee Ms Kong stood down from the Supervisory Board and thus also from the Audit Committee at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2020. The Supervisory Board elected Mr Vladimir Lukin to the Audit Committee to fill the vacancy. After the departure of Mr Strubelt on 30 June 2020, the Supervisory Board elected Mr Frank Jakobi to fill the vacancy that had arisen on the Audit Committee. Strategy Committee After Ms Gooding stood down from the Supervisory Board and thus also the Strategy Committee at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2020, the Supervisory Board decided to consider a potential successor at a future point in time. Executive Board In financial year 2020, Ms Conix announced that she would not renew her service agreement, which expires on 14 July 2021. After intensive discussions, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Mr Sebastian Ebel as CFO with effect from 1 January 2021 and Mr Peter Krueger as a new member of the Executive Board responsible for the areas of Strategy, M&A, Airlines and Joint Ventures with effect from 1 January 2021. Dedication The Supervisory Board would like to thank all employees of the TUI Group for their immense hard work that has carried TUI through a financial year with unprecedented challenges. Given the huge uncertainties in 2020, their commitment and trust in the management and in us is a remarkable achievement. Additionally, I would like to thank the German government in the name of the entire Supervisory Board for their financial support and the corresponding fundamental trust in our business model. Hanover, 9 December 2020 On behalf of the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Zetsche Chairman of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee report Dear Shareholders, as the Audit Committee, our task is to support the Supervisory Board in performing its monitoring function and we therefore dealt in the financial year with issues relating in particular to the TUI Group's accounting and financial reporting, as required by statutory provisions, the German Corporate Governance Code, the UK Corporate Governance Code and the rules of procedure of the Supervisory Board. In addition to these core functions, we are responsible in particular for monitoring the effectiveness and proper functioning of internal controls, the risk management system, the internal audit department and the legal compliance system. Furthermore, the Audit Committee is responsible for selecting the external auditors. The selected auditors are required to be proposed by the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting for appointment. Following the appointment by the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board formally commissions the external auditor to audit the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, to review the half-year financial statements and any additional interim financial information that complies with the requirements for the half-year financial report. The Audit Committee was elected immediately after the 2016 Annual General Meeting from among the members of the Supervisory Board. The election of the committee members is valid for the respective term of their Supervisory Board mandate. In the past financial year, Frank Jakobi and Vladimir Lukin were elected as new members of the Audit Committee after Janis Carol Kong and Ortwin Strubelt resigned from the Supervisory Board of TUI AG. Thus, the Audit Committee currently consists of the following eight members of the Supervisory Board: · Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst · Vladimir Lukin (Vorsitzender) · Coline Lucille · Andreas Barczewski McConville · Dr Dierk Hirschel · Michael Pönipp · Frank Jakobi · Dr Dieter Zetsche In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, both the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the other members of the Audit Committee meet the criterion of independence. In addition to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, at least one other member is required to have expertise in the field of accounting and experience in the use of accounting principles and internal control systems. The Audit Committee meets regularly six times a year, and other meetings may be held on specific topics. These topic-related meetings include a meeting at which the Executive Board explains the key content of the Pre-Close Trading Update, which is published shortly before the balance sheet date, to the Audit Committee. The other meeting dates and agendas are based in particular on the Group's reporting cycle and the agendas of the Supervisory Board. The Chairman of the Audit Committee reports on the work and proposals of the Audit Committee at the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting. Apart from the Audit Committee members, the meetings were also attended by the Chairman of the Executive Board and the Chief Financial Officer as well as the heads of Group Financial Accounting & Reporting, Group Audit, Group Legal, Compliance & Board Office, Group Treasury, Group Controlling and Group Investor Relations & Corporate Finance. The external auditors were invited to attend the meetings on relevant topics. Additional members of the TUI Group's senior management, operationally responsible TUI Group executives or external consultants were asked to attend as required. In addition to the meetings of the Audit Committee, the Chairman of the Audit Committee also held individual discussions with the Executive Board, senior managers or the responsible partners of the auditor where it was deemed necessary for the in-depth understanding of individual topics and issues. The Chairman of the Audit Committee reported on the main results of these discussions at the following meeting. The members attended the meetings of the Audit Committee as shown in the table on page 13. Reliability of financial reporting and monitoring of the accounting process The preparation of the annual financial statements and annual report of a German stock corporation is the sole responsibility of the Executive Board. Pursuant to Section 243 (2) HGB, the annual financial statements must be clear and concise and provide a realistic overview of the economic situation of the company. This is equivalent to the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Codex (UK CGC), which requires annual accounts and annual reports to be accurate, balanced and understandable. Against this background, the Executive Board is convinced - although the assessment was not transferred to the Audit Committee - that the annual report submitted meets the requirements of both legal systems. In order to also convince ourselves of the reliability of both the annual financial statements and the interim reporting, we requested detailed information from the Executive Board on the business development and financial situation of the Group at the four Audit Committee meetings held immediately prior to the publication of the respective financial statements. The relevant reports were discussed at these meetings and the auditors reported in detail on material aspects of the financial statements and on the findings of the audit and review. In order to monitor accounting, we examined individual aspects intensively in great detail. Naturally, the economic development of TUI due to the COVID-19 crisis was also a central topic at our meetings. In particular, we received detailed reports from TUI AG's Executive Board on the measures taken to secure liquidity, especially with regard to government-backed financing, and on planned equity measures. In addition, the accounting treatment of key balance sheet items, in particular goodwill, property, plant and equipment, advance payments for tourism and other provisions, was also discussed. In doing so, we satisfied ourselves in consultation with the auditor that the assumptions and estimates on which the accounting treatment was based were appropriate. In addition, the Audit Committee also considered significant legal disputes and significant aspects arising from the operating business, in particular the impairment test of the Group's assets against the background of the COVID-19 crisis. In the period under review, we focused in particular on the following individual aspects: Even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, TUI AG's Executive Board had initiated optimization processes with regard to the structure of working capital and the associated cash flows. These measures also included the centralisation of finance functions. We were regularly informed about these projects at our meetings. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, these processes were greatly expanded and accompanied by measures for strict cost control. We also received reports on the corresponding measures. The grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in March 2019 still had an impact on TUI's earnings situation in the past financial year. At our

meetings, we were informed about the effects of the flight ban and the status of negotiations with Boeing on compensation for the damage incurred. In addition, the consistency of the reconciliation from profit before tax to the key figure 'underlying earnings' and the material adjustments were discussed for all quarterly reports and for the annual financial statements. We also gathered information about the corporate transactions of the financial year. This related in particular to the sale of Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten to TUI Cruises in the Cruises Sector. Furthermore, we examined TUI's investing activities in airlines, hotels & resorts, cruises and IT. We obtained information about the major investments within the Group divisions and the earnings contributions from these investments and divestments. In addition to these topics, against the background of the COVID-19 crisis, the going concern report prepared by the Company was discussed in particular in order to verify the relevant going concern statements in the half-year report and the annual financial statements. The Viability Statement in the annual financial statements was also a subject of discussion. Since the introduction of mandatory reporting on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the management report, the Supervisory Board has been responsible for reviewing the content of this information. The Supervisory Board decided to seek the support of TUI's Group Audit department in the review of the disclosures. Accordingly, we have been informed about the results of the audit by Group Audit in the financial year and are of the opinion that the information published in the CSR report is appropriate. Our assessment of all aspects of accounting and financial reporting discussed is consistent with that of management and the auditors. Effectiveness of internal controls and the risk management system The Audit Committee recognises that a robust and effective system of internal control is critical to achieving reliable and consistent business performance. To fulfil its legal obligation to examine the effectiveness of internal controls and the risk management system, the Audit Committee is informed regularly about their current status and also about the further development of them. The Group has continuously developed its internal control system on the basis of the COSO concept. In this context, the routine review of key financial controls is performed by local management and monitored by the Executive Board. In the largest source markets, UK and Germany, more widespread testing of additional internal controls is conducted. The compliance function within the Group is split into the areas of finance, legal affairs and IT. This split plays an essential role in identifying further control needs and in continuously improving existing controls. In addition, the auditors also report on any weaknesses in the Group's accounting-related control system which they have identified and whose prompt remedial action is monitored by management. The Audit Committee regularly receives reports on the effectiveness of the risk management system, as described in the Risk Report starting on page 33. The Risk Oversight Committee that has been set up is of crucial importance within the Group. We are convinced that an appropriate risk management system is thus in place. The Group Audit department ensures independent monitoring of the implemented processes and systems as well as the core projects and reports directly to the Audit Committee at each regular meeting. In the period under review, the Audit Committee was not informed of any audit findings that indicate significant weaknesses in the internal controls or the risk management system. In addition, regular discussions are held between the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Head of Group Audit for closer coordination. The annual audit planning is agile. The Audit Committee received detailed reports on the methodology and took note of and approved them, together with the audits for the coming financial year already defined in this context. The Audit Committee believes that the effectiveness of the Group Audit department is ensured through this regular consultation. In the course of our meetings, we were informed about the status of the implementation of the provisions of the European General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) in the individual businesses during the financial year. On the basis of this report, we are convinced that the projects and measures initiated for this purpose throughout the Group are suitable for fulfilling the requirements of the EU GDPR. In addition to the usual reporting on the legal compliance system, we were informed about the introduction of the so-called Integrity Passport in the TUI Group. In the financial year under review, TUI Group's legal compliance system was described in a newly issued Code of Conduct and made available to employees in the form of the Integrity Passport. We had the Integrity Passport presented to us and received a report on the status of the information provided by management to the employees. Whistleblower systems for employees in the event of compliance violations The TUI Group has set up a uniform whistleblower system through which employees can draw attention to possible violations of compliance guidelines. As part of the reporting on the legal compliance system, the key findings of the current financial year from the whistleblower system were presented to us. Examination of auditor independence and objectivity For the 2020 financial year, the Audit Committee recommended to the Supervisory Board that it proposes Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Deloitte) to the Annual General Meeting as auditors. Following the commissioning of Deloitte as auditor by the Annual General Meeting in February 2020, the Supervisory Board appointed Deloitte to audit the 2020 annual financial statements. The Audit Committee had Deloitte explain to it in advance the audit plan for the annual financial statements as of 30 September 2020. This plan covered the main focal points of the audit and the main companies to be audited from the Group's point of view. Based on this, the Audit Committee firmly believes that the audit has taken into account the main financial risks to an appropriate degree and is satisfied that the auditors are independent and objective in how they conduct their work. On the basis of the regular reporting by the auditor, we have every confidence in the effectiveness of the external audit. Therefore, we decided to recommend to the Supervisory Board that it proposes to the Annual General Meeting to elect Deloitte as the auditor for the 2021 financial year as well. Deloitte was selected as auditors in a public tender process in financial year 2016 and has been appointed as auditor without interruption since the first election by the Annual General Meeting in 2017. In order to ensure the independence of the auditor, any non-audit services to be provided by the auditors must be submitted to the Audit Committee for approval before awarding the mandate. Depending on the amount involved, the Audit Committee makes use of the option of delegating the approval to the company. The Audit Committee Chairman is only involved in the decision once a specified cost limit has been reached. Insofar as the auditor has performed services that do not fall under the Group audit, the nature and extent of these have been explained to the Audit Committee. This process complies with the company's existing guideline regarding the approval of non-audit services and it takes into account the requirements from the AReG regulations on prohibited non-audit services and on limitations of the scope of non-audit services. In financial year 2020, these non-audit services amounted to 18.6 % of the total auditor's fee, which amounted to € 8,326.0 million. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Audit Committee members, the auditors and the management for their hard work over the past financial year. Hanover, 9 December 2020 Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst Chairman of the Audit Committee TUI Group Strategy Overall strategy TUI recorded a strong start to the financial year, breaking TUI's January booking records for the summer 2020 programme since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC.1 However, governmental measures taken in March to fight the spread of the COVID-19-pandemic forced an immediate stop of most of our business activities, leading to a sharp increase in booking cancellations and customer refunds, ultimately resulting in a liquidity squeeze for the business. Nevertheless, even during the COVID-19 crisis market fundamentals with underlying customer demand remain intact. This was evident due to the strong return of holiday bookings in June and July, after some travel restrictions were lifted.2 Due to the emergence of a second COVID-19 wave heading into the Winter 2020 programme, the number of European destinations available for international travel are limited once again, including for example Greece and Portugal. Renewed governmental health measures with corresponding restrictions impede resumption of business activities in most parts of the international tourism sector, including hotels and cruises, resulting in low revenue potential.3 At the same time, a recovery of travel is predicted for the financial year 2021.4 TUIs brand advantage, recognised for safety and service quality5, as well as its worldwide presence in our international destinations should enable TUI to satisfy the strong underlying consumer demand.2 As soon as vaccinations, currently submitted for approval, are available for administration to the necessary extent, travel restrictions are expected to be lifted imminently. This would enable a substantial and fast recovery of our business. According to the German Federal Ministry of Health, it is

expected that first vaccinations will be available to the public towards the end of 2020, beginning of 2021. This should result in a more relaxed state and resumption of normal everyday life in many parts of our society. TUI's integrated business model continues to be considered a success factor for the long term and remains a core element of our strategy. Our focus on end-to-end delivery of safe holidays across the entire customer journey, has benefitted the partial recommencement of operations for Summer 2020. Destinations have recognised this strength of TUI's, as the governments of Greece and the Balearics have selected TUI to implement pilot programs in Summer 2020 aimed at restarting tourism in their regions. 1 14 % growth in booking performance as of January 2020 compared to January 2019 booking progress 2 3.3 m bookings recorded since global travel bans were partially lifted (data from 1st of June to 1st of November) 3 2.4 m Summer 2020 bookings, compared to 12.7 m bookings for the previous summer (data as at 2 August 2020) 4 72 % increase of world tourist arrivals expected for 2021 compared to 2020 5 Awarded for accomplishment of highest health and safety standards amongst global hotel brands (10 November 2020) - https://www.intertek.com/news/2020/11-10-intertek-cristal-awards-tui-group-best-global-hotel-brand/ Markets & Airlines: Accelerate realignment programme to emerge leaner, stronger, more flexible and digital from the crisis In the Markets & Airlines sector, we are focusing on improving our cost position while driving innovation speed and flexibility. This shall be delivered by establishing more centralised processes and technology, the core elements of our Markets Transformation & Domaining initiative. This should allow us to further expand our product offering beyond traditional packages into attractive growth segments like accommodation only, seat only as well as dynamic package. The expansion runs parallel to efforts geared towards remaining competitive and maintaining our leading positions in the traditional packaging market. Another focus point in the Airlines segment is the strengthening of our competitiveness and positioning via careful management of our airline capacity. The initiative expands the ecosystem for TUI as well as our customers and partners. Building on the extended ecosystem, our CRM systems are set up to support digital up-6 and cross-selling7 and will focus on customer retention within the TUI world. Against the background the pandemic's impact, the Transformation & Domaining initiative has increased in terms of relevance and pace. Through our global realignment programme, we target to permanently reduce over € 300 m of fixed costs p. a., with a large proportion allocated to the Markets & Airlines business. To achieve this, we are now accelerating our transformation by merging tasks and functions across the group, as well as consolidating our global IT structures. In parallel, we are rightsizing8 our airlines and aircraft order book. These measures have already commenced across all markets. For example, in TUI fly Germany, the target is to reduce the number of aircrafts by around 50 % from 39 in the next three years, as well as a consolidation of departure airports. For the Markets & Airlines segment, we are seeking to divest and / or restructure non-profitable activities. 6 Up-selling: selling upgrades to a product (e. g. better flight class, room class, higher tier service, etc.) 7 Cross-selling: selling complementary or additional products from the TUI range 8 Adapting in-house capacity to fit needs of source market TOs and market environment Hotels & Cruises: asset-right expansion and transformation, driving returns, benefitting from vertical integration With 433 hotels9 and 17 cruise vessels as at 30 September 2020, we have built a sizeable leisure hotel and cruise business. Our integrated model allows us to leverage the distribution power in the Markets & Airlines business to drive customers into our own Hotels and Cruises. In the future, our capital intensity will be reduced compared to our investment spending in recent years. We announced an asset-right strategy in December 2019 and are executing on this initiative consistently - as exemplified by the continual increase of the proportion of assets in our portfolio operated through management contracts or franchises. In our hotels business, combining the rebalancing of our portfolio in favor of management and franchise contracts and leveraging our joint venture structures, gives us optionality for asset-right growth. The customer relevant aspects - including sales, brand, hotel concepts and experience in the destination - will still be controlled by TUI, regardless of the type of contract in place. In our cruise segment, we are leveraging our joint ventures structures to grow while simultaneously reducing capital intensity. This is exemplified by the successful disposal of Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten to the joint venture TUI Cruises. In addition, we are in the process of future proofing our UK cruise business through repositioning and modernization of its fleet.10 9 Including third-party hotelier operations 10 Fleet modernisation via retirement of two oldest ships (Celebration and Dream) and leverage joint entity structure to drive synergies TUI Musement platform: building scale in the "things to do" market and attracting customers to join the TUI eco-system In the tours and activities market, TUI has built - on the back of the Musement acquisition - a scalable platform with approximately 168 thousand products as at 30 September 2020. Our business model is based on a two-sided - holidaymaker and provider - open platform. On the distribution side, TUI is focusing on growth in B2B distribution via strategic cooperations - as exemplified by the agreement with Booking.com - as well as growth of offering for our own customer base. On the product side, TUI aims to expand its offering through consolidation of products in the market in order to maintain its position as one of the largest product providers11 in the sizeable and fast growing Tours & Activities market. 11 List of number of activities by some of the biggest providers in the Tours & Activities market: Airbnb with 30k (https://news.airbnb.com/airbnb-experiences-update/), GetYourGuide with 60k (https://www.countervor9.de/vertrieb/paxconnect-macht-touren-von-get-your-guide-buchbar) and Viator with 200k (https://www.viator.com/de-DE/support/about) Our environment For TUI Group, economic, environmental and social sustainability is a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancing the value of our Company. This is the way we want to create the conditions for longterm economic success and assume responsibility for sustainable business transformation in the tourism sector. The goals we set ourselves in our sustainability strategy include 'Step lightly', where we aim to reduce the environmental impact of our business operations and to fix goals for improvements in all Group areas. In financial year 2020, TUI Group's total emissions decreased year-on-year in absolute terms, primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis. Relative carbon emissions across our airlines increased by 4.0 % in the financial year 2020 to 67.8 g / rpk (previous year 65.2 g / rpk). This has been caused by the grounding of our fleet due to the COVID-19 crisis. TUI continues to operate one of Europe's most carbon-efficient airline fleet and continually seeks to deliver further improvements. Our goal: We will operate the most carbon-efficient airlines in Europe and cut the carbon intensity of our operations by 10 % by 2020 (baseline year 2014, 67.56 g CO2 / PKM). Unfortunately with the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max and the deliveries that were scheduled, this has significantly impacted progress against our aviation carbon target. Furthermore COVID-19 has had a negative impact on this relative key performance indicator. Since our baseline year 2014, we improved carbon efficiency by 3.6 % up to 2019. However, as a result of COVID-19 impacting flying operations in 2020 there was an increase of 0.4 % compared to 2014. Details see page 77. Our employees COVID-19 poses exceptional challenges for TUI Group and above all our employees. Many of our employees, for instance, are on short-time work benefit schemes or other state-supported programmes aimed at saving jobs. The contact and travel restrictions associated with the pandemic have made new demands on our staff in their day-to-day local and cross-border cooperation. We have therefore had to enhance the global alignment and networking of our markets, systems and employees. In the financial year under review, the focus was on establishing appropriate central or international functions and teams. This will remain a key theme for our ongoing transformation. Communication, new cooperation formats and leadership behaviour have gained in importance in recent months. Due to the rapid, successful shift to mobile working in large parts of the Company, day-to-day cooperation has become more digital. The implementation of state-of-the-art, digital strategies offers our employees flexibility in their work and creates digital and individual freedom. By implementing these measures alongside other programmes, TUI Group is creating a work environment enabling our employees to remain fully and passionately committed to our Company even in these difficult times. Details see page 83. corporate profile Group structure TUI AG parent company TUI AG is TUI Group's parent company headquartered in Hanover and Berlin. It holds direct or, via its affiliates, indirect interests in the principal Group companies conducting the Group's operating business in individual countries. Overall, TUI AG's group of consolidated companies comprised 277 direct and indirect subsidiaries at the balance sheet date. A further 19 affiliated companies and 30 joint

