The new hydraulic accumulators market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005912/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydraulic Accumulators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the hydraulic accumulators market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing machine tools market," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the hydraulic accumulators market size to grow by USD 1.33 billion during the period 2020-2024".

Hydraulic Accumulators Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The hydraulic accumulators market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.64%.

Based on the end-user, the construction, mining and material handling segment led the market in 2019. Factors such as the rapid growth of the construction sector and the high use of hydraulic accumulators in the heavy-industry are the main factors contributing to the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing demand from the automotive, construction, machine tools, and shipbuilding industries will significantly drive hydraulic accumulators market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for hydraulic accumulators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Hydraulic Equipment Market- The hydraulic equipment market is segmented by components (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hydraulic Press Machine Market- The hydraulic press machine market is segmented by end-user (transportation, general machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The hydraulic accumulators market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The hydraulic accumulators market is segmented by end-user (construction, mining and material handling, agriculture and forestry, oil and gas, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Eaton Corporation Plc, Freudenberg FST GmbH, HAWE Hydraulik SE, HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, Nippon Accumulator Co. Ltd., NOK Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., PMC Hydraulics Group AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Roth Industries GmbH Co. KG

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005912/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/