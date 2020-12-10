

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month in October, following a 1.1 percent rise in September.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it held steady against the franc, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3349 against the greenback, 139.43 against the yen, 1.1870 against the franc and 0.9059 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



