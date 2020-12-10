SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report

Solutions 30 has made available its detailed response to an anonymous report circulated on 8 December 2020 (the 'Report').

This report is available for consultation and downloading on the company web site, www.solutions30.com, in the section « Investor Relations / Financial Reports and Documents ».



