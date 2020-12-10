Anzeige
Christina Lake - Size & Price Matters: Größter und profitabelster Cannabisanbau Kanadas!? Rekordernte!
WKN: A2N8PV ISIN: FR0013379484 Ticker-Symbol: 30L3 
10.12.20
09:50 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2020
SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report

Solutions 30 has made available its detailed response to an anonymous report circulated on 8 December 2020 (the 'Report').

This report is available for consultation and downloading on the company web site, www.solutions30.com, in the section « Investor Relations / Financial Reports and Documents ».

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange

Contact

Analysts/investors: Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com

Attachment

  • S30-MAD (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a64ceec0-3d79-438b-99a3-327ea61e1ff7)

