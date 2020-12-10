

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar moved up against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday.



The aussie hit 78.10 against the yen, its highest level since September 2.



The aussie rallied to a 10-day high of 1.6174 versus the euro and a 6-day high of 0.9571 against the loonie, after falling to 1.6263 and 0.9519, respectively in early deals.



Against the greenback, the aussie edged up to 0.7480, off an early low of 0.7425.



The aussie appreciated to 1.0631 against the kiwi for the first time since November 13 and held steady thereafter.



The aussie is seen finding resistance around 80 against the yen, 1.58 versus the euro, 0.98 against the loonie, 0.78 against the greenback and 1.075 against the kiwi.



