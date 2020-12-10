

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc. (SMDS.L), a packaging company, reported that its profit before income tax for six months to 31 October 2020 dropped to 97 million pounds from last year's 213 million pounds due to lower operating profit, partially offset by a 5 million pounds reduction in net financing costs.



Operating profit was 138 million pounds down 47% from the prior year, due to the impact of lower paper prices being passed through to box pricing and Covid-19 on volumes and mix.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period was 74 million pounds or 5.4 pence per share, down from 171million pounds or 12.4 pence per share in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share before amortisation and adjusting items reduced by 38% to 10.8 pence from last year.



Revenue decreased by 9% on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis to 2.89 billion pounds for the half year ended 31 October 2020 from last year, principally reflecting the impact of lower box and paper prices and the decline in both box volumes and other volumes which includes sheet and externally sold paper.



While the economic and political environment remains uncertain due to Covid-19 and Brexit, the company expects continued momentum for our business, underpinning confidence in continued performance in line with its expectations for the year.



The company declared an interim dividend for this half year of 4.0 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 May 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 April 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

