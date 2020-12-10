

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) announced Thursday the divestment of its Brüel & Kjær Vibro or B&K Vibro and Millbrook businesses.



Japan's NSK Ltd agreed to buy B&K Vibro for a headline value of 180 million euros or 163 million pounds. The net consideration, to be settled in cash, is 168.6 million euros, subject to locked box adjustments.



B&K Vibro is a supplier of machinery protection and condition monitoring systems for rotating and reciprocating industrial machinery.



The transaction is subject to customary completion conditions and regulatory approvals, with completion expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.



Further, UTAC CERAM, a French automotive testing and homologation specialist, agreed to acquire certain subsidiaries constituting the Millbrook business from Spectris for a headline value of 133 million pounds.



Millbrook provides vehicle test, validation and engineering services to customers in the automotive, transport, tyre and petrochemical industries.



Both businesses are part of Spectris' Industrial Solutions segment.



The transactions are in line with Spectris' strategy to simplify and focus its portfolio.



Subject to the completion of these disposals, the proceeds will be used to further strengthen Spectris' balance sheet and then be deployed in accordance with its capital allocation policy.



