

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), on Thursday, said it now expects its fiscal 2020 adjusted profit before tax is unlikely to be less than £190 million.



The updated guidance reflects the company's positive trading it experienced in the second and third quarters of the year that has continued into the fourth quarter to date.



The company stated, 'At this time customers are understandably polarising between those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that are naturally temporarily reducing, or delaying, their investment in technology, and those that feel this is the appropriate time to invest heavily in their digital transformation to prepare for the future.'



