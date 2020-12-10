

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial production continued to expand in October, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Industrial output climbed 1.6 percent month-on-month, the same rate of increase as seen in September. This was the sixth consecutive rise in production and faster than the economists' forecast of 0.4 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output growth eased to 0.5 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago.



Compared to February, the last month before the beginning of the first general lockdown, industrial output was down by 3.6 percent and manufacturing by 5.0 percent.



In October, output bounced back in mining and quarrying, energy, water supply by 7.9 percent. Construction output grew 1.7 percent, reversing an 8.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

