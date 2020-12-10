DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE reported resilient H121 results considering the expected drop in demand due to COVID-19. Having taken action at the start of the pandemic to reduce costs and conserve cash, the company was able to minimise the impact of the revenue shortfall on operating profit and pay down a substantial amount of debt. With order intake and design win activity now moving in the right direction, the company is well positioned to resume its growth path. While we have reduced our forecasts to reflect the risk from ongoing lockdowns, the reinstated dividend and resumption of M&A underline management's confidence in the outlook.

