Kazia Therapeutics announced the final data from both parts of the Phase I dosing study of cantrixil for the treatment of metastatic ovarian cancer. Of the 16 patients evaluable for efficacy, one had a complete response (CR) and two had a partial response (PR). This response rate data has not changed significantly since the dosing portion of the study was completed in 2018. The company will seek partners for the further development of the product, while it focuses its efforts on paxalisib.

