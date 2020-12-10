Anzeige
Christina Lake - Size & Price Matters: Größter und profitabelster Cannabisanbau Kanadas!? Rekordernte!
10.12.2020
Hyundai Motor Group Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand

  • Hyundai brings together 20-plus years of hydrogen technology to usher the new energy age

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group today introduced 'HTWO', a new brand to represent the group's world-leading hydrogen fuel cell system. Building upon Hyundai's 20-plus years of experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology, the brand will present hydrogen as a positive energy for humanity. HTWO stands for 'H2', the hydrogen molecule, whilst also representing 'Hydrogen' and 'Humanity', the two main pillars of Hyundai's fuel cell business. The launch of the new fuel cell system brand will help facilitate Hyundai's global fuel cell business and grow the hydrogen ecosystem.

HTWO Logo

With HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group is stepping up efforts for the development of a next-generation hydrogen fuel cell system that can be applied to various forms of mobility such as UAM, automobiles, vessels and trains. Not only will the next-generation fuel cell system be available for many different mobility products and services, it will deliver enhanced performance and durability at an affordable price in a lighter architecture with enhanced energy density. With its next generation fuel cell system, the group aims to offer a highly efficient and diversified lineup of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Through strategic partnerships with hydrogen, energy and logistics companies around the world, Hyundai Motor Group has expanded its fuel cell system business, accelerating development of a hydrogen society and laying the foundation for the company's HTWO brand, with initial focus on major hub regions - Korea, the United States, Europe and China.

Since marketing the world's first mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle ix35 in 2013, the group has been expanding its vehicle offerings powered by its fuel cell system such as Hyundai NEXO SUV, XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck and a fuel cell electric bus, as zero-emission mobility solutions. As a steering member of the Hydrogen Council, a global coalition of leading energy, transportation and industry companies with a shared vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen, Hyundai is committed to fostering a clean energy transition.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372938/Photo_HTWO_Logo.jpg

