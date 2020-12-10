DJ discoverIE Group (DSCV): Another brick in the yellow wall

Edison Investment Research Limited discoverIE Group (DSCV): Another brick in the yellow wall 10-Dec-2020 / 08:52 GMT/BST London, UK, 10 December 2020 discoverIE Group (DSCV): Another brick in the yellow wall discoverIE reported resilient H121 results considering the expected drop in demand due to COVID-19. Having taken action at the start of the pandemic to reduce costs and conserve cash, the company was able to minimise the impact of the revenue shortfall on operating profit and pay down a substantial amount of debt. With order intake and design win activity now moving in the right direction, the company is well positioned to resume its growth path. While we have reduced our forecasts to reflect the risk from ongoing lockdowns, the reinstated dividend and resumption of M&A underline management's confidence in the outlook. The stock has bounced back by 60% from the low it reached in March and is up 6% year to date. The stock trades at a c 18% discount to its peer group on a FY21e P/E basis, down from 23% when we last wrote. Aside from continuing recovery in customer demand, we view the key trigger for earnings and share price upside to be progress in increasing the weighting of the business towards the higher-growth, higher-margin D&M business, which in turn should move the company closer to its 12.5% medium-term operating margin target. The stock is supported by a dividend yield approaching 2%. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Katherine Thompson, +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EdisonITV/videos [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1154201 10-Dec-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5519db5830897d69b2c4069a860ef2c8&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=503a664bab9a3c1e597c376ef91e0298&application_id=1154201&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2020 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)