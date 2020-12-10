

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Minerals Technologies announced that it does not intend to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Code for Elementis plc (ELM.L), following recent rejection of the increased offer by the Elementis Board. ELM.L is down nearly 9 percent at 113.50 pence.



Minerals Technologies said it believes that its all-cash proposal of 130 pence per share was fair and disagrees with the views expressed by the Elementis Board in connection with its refusal to engage in discussions.



Minerals Technologies said it will remain disciplined in its approach to consolidation opportunities.



Intitally, Minerals Technologies offered 107 pence per share for Elementis and raised its offer to 117 pence per share and then to 130 pence per share.



