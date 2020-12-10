Over the past five years, influence marketing has shifted rapidly from being an experimental type of advertising through to the main avenue for brands.

Artem Paulkin, Commercial Director at HypeFactory, suggests that accessible data and automation is providing a paradigm shift that is placing smaller influencers in the driving seat.

"Data insights and the scaling of influencers and advertising campaigns will mean that influence marketing will shift from the sole collaboration of millionaire influencers through to influencers with a smaller and more niche audience," explained Paulkin.

"Our analysis at HypeFactory has shown that the cost of conversion of sales and clicks is much higher for businesses when we use mid-level and micro-influencers. It is more efficient to use a mix of influencers who are selected depending on the target audience in mind."

HypeFactory is the leading brand that offers targeted influence marketing campaigns based on neural networks and Artificial Intelligence (AI). HypeFactory uses technology that evaluates the real volume (OTS) of each influencer by 38 metrics. The agency's portfolio includes marketing campaigns that have used influencers from Europe, USA and Asia.

"AI and large scale data analysis is allowing micro-inspection of influence marketing strategies," argued Paulkin.

"When selecting an influencer for a marketing campaign, HypeFactory looks directly at influencers that can reach the right target audience and not just the top influencers. Using unique hypertargeting, we can find influencers with an audience concentrated in a certain region, city and even down to a particular district."

In a recent study, HypeFactory recruited multiple YouTubers across several regions to promote a medieval strategy game Hustle Castle by MY.GAMES to a wider audience.

HypeFactory worked with 40 influencers to show off the title to hundreds of thousands of subscribers. It used various techniques such as 60-90 second video clips to captivate audiences and generate clicks and interest. The campaign overachieved its targets and reached a total coverage of 6.3 million.

"Influence marketing is so effective because it acts upon a relatable and somewhat personable relationship between influencers and their audiences," concluded Paulkin. "It overcomes the barrier of trust, unlike other forms of advertising."

It's clear to notice that influence marketing will become the main channel for brands to communicate with their audiences in the majority of tech sectors.

