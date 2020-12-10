NOTICE 2020-12-09 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 156992) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 66 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2020-12-10. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (OSL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812575