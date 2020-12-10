

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for the 53 weeks ended 3 October 2020 widened to 359.6 million pounds or 56.8 pence per share from 17.7 million pounds or 2.8 pence per share last year.



Loss before taxation was 388.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 44.7 million pounds in the previous year.



On a statutory basis, the total loss before tax widened to 397.1 million pounds from last year's 20.1 million pounds, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of £305.7 million for goodwill and property, plant and equipment, triggered by the COVID-19 situation.



Group sales for the 53 weeks ending 3 October 2020 were 821 million pounds, 30% below last year.



Total Pubs and Bars sales for the year were 516 million pounds, 34% below last year, principally reflecting the 15-week closure period and the impact of the disposal of 172 pubs for proceeds of 61 million pounds in the first half year.



In Brewing, sales for the year were 306 million pounds, 22% below last year. Off trade volumes for the year were up 23%, driven by exceptional demand during the period of pub closure. On trade volumes, excluding the closure period, were 11% below last year.



In addition, and as previously announced, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 no dividends will be paid in respect of financial year 2020, the company said.



