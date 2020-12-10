Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance!?: Game Changer: Eine unglaublich starke Meldung! Von 0,43 auf 5,90 € mit Ansage
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 Ticker-Symbol: 5NXA 
Frankfurt
10.12.20
08:01 Uhr
0,051 Euro
+0,001
+2,85 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2020 | 11:41
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Has Received Two New NBT System Purchase Orders in the United States

Press release, Helsinki, 10 December 2020 at 12.30 pm (EET)

Nexstim Has Received Two New NBT System Purchase Orders in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received two new NBT System orders in the United States.

One NBT System is ordered by a new customer and the other one is ordered and delivered to a clinic that already has one NBT System in use. Both clinics will use the system for depression therapy.

Nexstim's NBT System with SmartFocus nTMS is highly differentiated from other currently available TMS products due to its unique and highly sophisticated 3D navigation that uses its proprietary E-field algorithm to visualize the exact location, orientation, and magnitude of the stimulation.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim commented: "These two system orders show again that there is clear demand for the novel, personalized TMS therapy that our NBT system is able to deliver to patients with major depressive disorder. We are pleased to welcome new user clinic and very happy that our existing user has ordered a second system based on their frequent and successful usage of our SmartFocus TMS Technology."


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • Nexstim Plc_Press release_two new NBT System orders in the US_EN_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30cac145-228f-4de1-a86f-ea3fb4a44e49)

NEXSTIM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.