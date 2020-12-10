



SINGAPORE, Dec 10, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), is honored to announce the winning of "Digital Transformation Project of the Year" at the Asia Communication Awards (ACA) 2020 which applauds and recognizes the company for its innovative way to transform services by integrating augmented reality into business processes with DataHOUSE AR Remote Hand Service.The ACA organized by Total Telecom is one of the top telecom industry awards in this region. ACA recognized companies and individuals for outstanding achievements and innovation that contribute to the development of the telecom industry.During the award ceremony, Harry Baldock, Editor of Total Telecom commended that DataHOUSE AR Remote Hand Service gives field engineers access to information in real time to help them perform complicated operation according to customer own internal IT procedure. The winning solution leverage Augmented Reality to dramatically transform field engineering operations, streamlining installation, maintenance and troubleshooting processes"CITIC Telecom CPC is very proud to receive the Asia Communication Award 2020 for our DataHOUSE AR Remote Hand Service. DataHOUSE AR Remote Hand Service enables enterprise to maintain operation in exceptional circumstances, it also allows field engineers across multiple locations to overcome the challenges of time zone, language, distance and skillset in a multi-technology environment." said Mr. Esmond Li, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "In challenging time like now, we aim to deliver a "Global-Local" value proposition, giving our customer access to our carrier-class global infrastructure and world-class expertise."Moving forward, CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to enhance DataHOUSE AR Remote Hand Service by expanding the range of supported vendor equipment and adding Artificial Intelligence capability for even more intelligent diagnoses. "As a trusted ICT solution partner, we are confident that we will be able to help our customers to drive their digital transformation journey with our innovation solution and extensive service coverage." Mr Li added.About the awardsOrganized by Total Telecom, Asia Communication Awards 2020 has become the independent mark of excellence for telecoms in Asia and has fostered a platform to recognize Asia's Telecoms Superstars.Marking its 10th year anniversary, Asia Communication Awards is the region's longest-running and most prestigious industry award designed especially for the telecoms industry. 2020 has been an exciting year for the telecom industry, Asia Communication Awards aims to celebrate flexibility and innovation together with telecom industry coming together to deliver robust connectivity that keep the modern society moving forward.For more information about CITIC Telecom CPC's awards and recognition, visithttps://www.citictel-cpc.com/EN/HK/Pages/about-us-accreditationAbout CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As a leading Global Local ICT Solutions Partner with worldwide footprint across East to West and native presence, we truly live our motto, "Innovation Never Stops." Being a preferred Digital Society Enabler, we lead our key markets at the forefront of pioneering ICT development, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into real-world value for our customers, helping them achieve higher productivity, agility, cost-efficiency, and ultimately, Digital Globalization.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on our superior quality commitment through a broad global self-managed infrastructure encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comMedia Contact:June TayCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited(65) 6692 8357Email: june.tay@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.