Global technology powerhouse employs SnapLogic to integrate data management systems worldwide

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Siemens Digital Industries, an innovation and technology leader in industrial automation and digitalization, is using SnapLogic's leading integration platform to connect its data management systems and provide over 80 regional sales teams with product master data in real-time.

Master data is crucially important to Siemens and its sales teams. But as the volume of data at Siemens grew, the IT team decided to review how to manage the growing demand for existing applications more efficiently. In this context, Siemens Digital Industries deployed SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration platform in combination with Kafka data streaming service to revolutionize their data approach.

Today, the SnapLogic platform integrates product master data with a number of enterprise applications and supports a range of business processes within Siemens. This includes support for real-time quotation generation to the delivery of critical product data to sales teams exactly when they need it. The Siemens Digital Industries team has benefited from the SnapLogic platform's self-service capabilities, enabling a wide range of business users to contribute meaningfully to data initiatives. This now helps them to develop, manage, and improve data projects in a fraction of the time it took previously and with a much greater degree of agility.

"When we realized that our current data infrastructure was becoming exceedingly challenged by increasing data volumes, we knew we needed to invest in a cloud-based iPaaS solution which would be able to connect to the wide range of applications and systems we use at Siemens," said Thomas Hecht, IT Project Lead at Siemens Digital Industries. "The ease of use, rich functionality, and fast time to value provided by the SnapLogic platform was exactly what we needed. After a successful pilot, we've seen some really encouraging results and are looking forward to seeing what comes next."

Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic, added: "We're happy to be supporting another branch of the Siemens family, empowering them to integrate data faster than ever before. We are proud to support the Siemens Digital Industries sales teams by providing them with accurate and up-to-date data, whenever and wherever they need it. Looking ahead, we're excited to build on this successful initiative to further help Siemens achieve their enterprise-wide digitalization goals."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

