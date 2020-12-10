Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Wins Multiple Awards at Las Vegas Jack Herer Cup

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announced today that the Company won three awards at the 2020 Las Vegas Jack Herer Cup. Planet 13 won the awards for best sativa vape cartridge, best hybrid vape cartridge and best sativa concentrate.

"We are thrilled with the reception our inhouse brands have received from our customers who patronize dispensaries across the state and we are now equally delighted to have our dedication to producing high quality products be recognized by winning three awards at the prestigious Jack Herer Cup," said Larry Scheffler Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Our one-of-a-kind production facility where our customers can view their products being created and our recent cultivation expansion were strategic moves to advance Planet 13 as one of the premier cannabis products companies. The three awards from the Jack Herer cup are strong validation of these moves and of the amazing team that has worked tirelessly to create these products."

Best Sativa Vape Cartridge - Medizin: Hawaiian Butterscotch Live Resin Vape Cartridge

Best Hybrid Vape Cartridge - TRENDI: Garlic Cookies Live Resin Vape cartridge

Nature's Chemistry Collaboration

Best Sativa Concentrate - TRENDI: Ghost Train Haze Live Resin Badder

Reina Collaboration

Collaborations

Trendi focuses on "quality in, quality out". For this reason, the Company only works with premier cannabis cultivation companies in Nevada.

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

