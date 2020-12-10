Board of Directors now 40% women, advancing progress toward gender parity

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, elected April Miller Boise as a member of its Board of Directors, effective December 8, 2020.

"April Miller Boise will add valuable perspective as we execute our climate-focused strategy and expand our global leadership in sustainability," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies. "She brings extensive experience in business strategy, strategic transactions and international growth, in addition to her deep background in corporate governance and inclusive talent management. I am delighted to have her join our Board."

As executive vice president and general counsel of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN), Miller Boise is a member of Eaton's executive management team and advises its leadership and Board of Directors, and leads the company's global legal, corporate governance and compliance functions.

Throughout her 25-year career, Miller Boise has worked with companies in relevant industries across the global manufacturing arena including automotive, electrical products and services, commercial transportation, and oil and gas. Prior to Eaton, she served as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Meritor, Inc., and has also held executive-level legal and governance roles with Avintiv Inc., and Veyance Technologies, Inc. Previously, Miller Boise served in private practice, most recently as executive committee member and managing partner of the Cleveland office of Thompson Hine LLP, where she became its first Black woman partner-in-charge.

"April Miller Boise brings extremely relevant experience in the manufacturing industry and in dynamic end markets around the world," said Gary Forsee, chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Trane Technologies Board of Directors and former chairman and chief executive officer, Sprint Nextel Corporation. "Her appointment will be highly additive to our Board of Directors, and also supports our efforts to achieve gender parity and greater racial and ethnic diversity."

Miller Boise holds a Juris Doctor from The University of Chicago Law School, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Federal Home Loan Bank, Cincinnati.

Miller Boise will serve on the Audit Committee and the Finance Committee of the Trane Technologies Board of Directors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

