

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations and new fatalities due to the pandemic in the United States broke all-time record Wednesday.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project, a total of 106,688 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection. This is the eighth consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



Wednesday also marked two more grim milestones: The highest ICU, and ventilator usage in a day.



20,922 of the COVID patients in the country are admitted in ICU, and 7,624 others are in ventilator, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



A total of 3112 COVID patients have been reported dead in the last 24 hours, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. It is the highest single-day total to date since the pandemic hit the U.S. The previous single-day record was on May 7 at 2,769 deaths.



The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths is at an all-time high as deaths are rising throughout the country. Daily fatalities recorded an increase of 11.7 percent in the past seven days.



With 2,19,766 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients infected with the disease increased to 15391701, according to Johns Hopkins.



Out of a total of 1,454,192 people who were tested nationwide for the viral disease, 14.4 percent were diagnosed as COVID-positive.



Cases in the North East and West are increasingly rapidly.



California reported a new single-day case record at 30,851.



Thanksgiving travel is leading to new surges in the Great Lakes and Mid West, COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter. 'Won't be surprised if we hit 4k deaths per day a few time by mid January,' the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic added.



The US Food and Drug Administration is due to meet Thursday about granting the long-expected emergency use authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the country.



If that happens, Operation Warp Speed is ready to distribute the vaccine by next week, the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said. During a briefing in Washington, he said the FDA's assessment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shows it to be effective across different groups of Americans.



As per ACIP's recommendations , long-term-care facility residents and staff will be among the first to receive doses of the vaccine.



Canada's health department on Wednesday gave emergency approval to anti-COVID vaccine.



