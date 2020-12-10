

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's trade balance swung to a surplus in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 51.8 million in October versus a deficit of EUR 74.1 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade surplus was EUR 138.7 million.



Exports fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.0 percent decline in September.



Imports grew 1.8 percent annually in October, after a 1.9 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 3.5 percent in October and import increased 7.2 percent.



