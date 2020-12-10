The new pinch valve market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005440/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pinch Valve Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the pinch valve market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing demand for pinch valves from the water and wastewater treatment industry", says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the pinch valve market size to grow by USD 111.62 million during the period 2020-2024.

Pinch Valve Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The pinch valve market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.17%.

Based on the end-user, the food and beverage industry segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent food regulations, which is increasing the demand for pinch valves to reduce contamination in the F&B industry.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

39% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as rising activities of petrochemical plants and refinery advancements, the emergence of new power plants, and the installation of new water treatment plants are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for pinch valve market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Sanitary Valves Market Global sanitary valves market segmentation by product (control valves, double seat valves, single seat valves, butterfly valves, and others), end-user (pharmaceutical, processed food, beverages, dairy, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Vacuum Valves Market Global industrial vacuum valves market segmentation by end-user (semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food processing, and packaging) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The pinch valve market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The pinch valve market is segmented End-user (Food and beverage industry, Healthcare industry, Water and wastewater industry, Chemical industry, and Other industry), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Type (Manual pinch valve, Pneumatic pinch valve, Hydraulic pinch valve, and Electric pinch valve).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AKO Armaturen Separationstechnik GmbH, CKD Corp., EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Broer GmbH, Festo SE Co. KG, Flowrox Oy, Hillenbrand Inc., ROSS Group, Takasago Electric Inc., The Weir Group Plc, and WAMGROUP Spa

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005440/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/