Intapp and Fireman & Company strike strategic partnership, offering unrivalled knowledge management consultancy

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intapp, the leader in connected firm management solutions for professional and financial services firms, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fireman & Company, renowned for its unparalleled expertise in helping law firms and legal departments achieve performance excellence through superior knowledge management strategies.

The partnership weds Fireman's decades of wide-ranging legal industry knowledge management expertise with the state-of-the-art legal tech of Intapp, enabling clients to drive revenue, productivity, and profitability improvements.

With its connected client lifecycle management suite - OnePlace Marketing & Business Development - Intapp recognizes the need to bring its clients deep domain expertise in the provision of experience and knowledge management across multiple functions within law firms.

"Fireman & Company are leaders in knowledge management, and their consultancy will become a central part of our OnePlace Marketing & Business Development suite, further improving our ability to support law firms in winning and new business and retaining engagements," said Dan Tacone, Intapp President and Chief Client Officer. "Driving growth is also one of the principal functions our technology was designed to facilitate. The best decisions are made with a combination of data and human subject matter expertise, so this partnership represents a strengthening of that conviction."

Joshua Fireman, President of Fireman & Company, added: "We look forward to embarking on this partnership with Intapp; we see a huge amount of potential in the hybrid service we can provide to our mutual client base. Not only do our respective offerings complement one another in terms of client experience, but we share a goal of empowering legal and professional services firms by offering actionable insight to senior decision-makers and allowing them to drive their business forward."

For more information on the Intapp OnePlace Marketing & Business Development suite, please visit: intapp.com/marketing.

Notes to Editors

About Fireman & Company

Fireman & Company is a legal industry-focused management consulting firm. Its team members have decades of experience as leaders in the industry, working as attorneys, CIOs, CKOs, and experts in KM, LPM, process improvement, and pricing. The Fireman & Company team are trusted advisors to the world's most innovative law firms and corporations, and our mission is to help our clients make substantial, distinctive, and lasting improvements in performance. For more information, visit firemanco.com.

About Intapp

Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by more than 1,600 of the world's top legal, investment banking, private capital, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire engagement lifecycle - from strategy through origination and execution - to drive optimal outcomes. For more information, visit intapp.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Papaj

+1 703-586-0048

natalie.papaj@intapp.com