DJ TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 10-Dec-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS TUI AG (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors [2]. Dated: 10 December 2020 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 89469 EQS News ID: 1154307 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1154307&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45cdde93649623c1faa5218dbd92914a&application_id=1154307&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 10, 2020 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)