

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit decreased in October as exports and imports declined, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.798 billion in October from EUR 1.971 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 1.542 billion.



Exports declined 1.1 percent annually in October, following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Imports fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.4 percent increase in September.



For the January to October period, exports decreased 12.2 percent and imports declined 8.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

