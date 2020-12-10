

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined further in November, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices declined 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.5 percent fall in October.



Prices for communication fell 7.9 percent yearly in November and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance declined 3.7 percent.



Prices for transport and communication decreased by 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.0 percent annually in November, following a 1.5 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



