

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in October amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 76.5 million in October from EUR 161.6 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 152.8 million.



Exports rose 7.7 percent annually in October and imports increased 0.6 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



