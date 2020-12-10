

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit fell in October, amid declines in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 965 million in October from EUR 1.699 billion in the same month last year. In September, the deficit was EUR 1.13 million.



Exports fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.2 percent rise in September.



Imports declined 11.8 percent annually in October, following a 8.8 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 9.0 percent and imports grew 4.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de