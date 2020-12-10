Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.12.2020
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Tradegate
10.12.20
12:53 Uhr
1,362 Euro
-0,026
-1,84 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2020 | 13:56
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S DETAILS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13(1), the Company announces that James Rutherford, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, will retire as non-executive director of Anglo American plc, effective 31 December 2020.

This announcement contains regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
investors@centamin.je

Buchanan
Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620385/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Director-Declaration

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
