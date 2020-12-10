Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S DETAILS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13(1), the Company announces that James Rutherford, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, will retire as non-executive director of Anglo American plc, effective 31 December 2020.

This announcement contains regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

investors@centamin.je Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

