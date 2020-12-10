

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it climbed against the greenback, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.34 against the yen, 1.0749 against the franc, 0.9107 against the pound and 1.2091 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



