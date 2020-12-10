Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced today that Jason Marx, CEO of its Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America business, was recognized nationally among the top influencers in the profession by the tax and accounting publication, Accounting Today. In its newly published list of "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting" for 2020, Accounting Today named Jason Marx to the annual list of top thought leaders and visionaries who are shaping the future of the profession.

Accounting Today recognized Marx for "working closely with [Wolters Kluwer] users in accounting firms to deliver tools that help them do more work both better and more efficiently," and in turn helping firms better navigate the increasingly complex and challenging business landscape and take advantage of new technologies to help grow, manage, and protect their businesses and their clients' businesses.

This latest recognition follows a recent announcement that Karen Abramson, CEO of the Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Global Division, was named for the sixth time as one of the Most Powerful Women in Accounting by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the CPA Practice Advisor publication.

View the complete list of Accounting Today's 2020 Top 100 Most Influential People here.

