Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance!?: Game Changer: Eine unglaublich starke Meldung! Von 0,43 auf 5,90 € mit Ansage
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JZ0Q ISIN: US6974351057 Ticker-Symbol: 5AP 
Tradegate
10.12.20
10:33 Uhr
248,50 Euro
-1,55
-0,62 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
246,80250,7514:51
246,95250,6514:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PALO ALTO NETWORKS
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC248,50-0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.