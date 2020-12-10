Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Proactive Dealer Solutions on Recapitalization by Capitala

Boxwood completes its seventh transaction of 2020, continuing its growth as a boutique middle-market investment bank

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce that it has advised Proactive Dealer Solutions ("PDS"), an industry leader of customized SaaS and consulting solutions for various end markets, on its recapitalization by Capitala, a Charlotte, NC-based asset management firm.

Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive advisor to Proactive Dealer Solutions on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), and Madison Day (Associate). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"It was a pleasure working with Lawson and the PDS team along with Capitala to execute this transaction," said J. Patrick Galleher, Boxwood's Managing Partner. "We look forward to seeing their continued growth and development."

"We are excited to partner with Capitala and the opportunity it gives our organization to pursue the growth opportunities we have in front of us," said PDS Founder/CEO Lawson Owen. "We appreciate all the guidance and support from the entire Boxwood team on this transaction."

Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions specializes in lead process management for the automotive industry, handling conversational intelligence, call handling, and performance coaching. The company has built more than 4,000 Business Development Centers (BDC's) across the United States and Canada, and it continues to evolve around customer experience (CX) expectations in today's highly competitive market. Proactive Dealer Solutions is based in Huntersville, NC.

"PDS' proven ability to innovate and provide customized solutions for its clients has been at the core of their value proposition over the last few years," said Brian Alas, Boxwood's Managing Director. "This transaction provides PDS the ability to continue to expand its best-in-class services and capabilities."

"We are proud to be partnering with Lawson, Jason, and Paul on this deal to provide strategic and operational support through PDS' next phase of growth," said Jack Vander Leeuw, Vice President at Capitala Group.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida, with offices in Richmond, VA. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Proactive Dealer Solutions

Proactive Dealer Solutions has helped more than 4,000 dealerships across North America with lead and process management and is credited with creating the BDC concept. Today, it serves several industries with its proprietary platform, CallerCX, designed to help automotive retailers improve sales by helping dealers connect and convert more leads. For more information, visit www.bdcexperts.com.

About Capitala

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle-market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 165 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details, visit www.capitalagroup.com.

