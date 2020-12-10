

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.25 billion, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $2.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $3.42 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.81 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q4): $3.42 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADOBE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de