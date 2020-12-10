EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach?Announces Continuance to British Columbia and AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /? December 10, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.,?("EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (FRA:7N2) a technology company specializing in precious metal extraction processes with applications in the primary and secondary metals sectors, announces the continuance of the Company from the province of Alberta under the Business Company Act (Alberta) and into the province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Continuance") and adoption of the new articles of incorporation (the "Articles"). The Continuance was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 24, 2020. Copies of the certificate of continuation and the Articles have been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach is an emerging leader in cost-effective and environmentally sustainable technologies for the extraction of valuable metals from conventional gold ores and end-of-life printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). Using its proprietary and patented water-based, near-neutral pH treatment process, the EnviroLeach formula extracts metals from mineral concentrates and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives operating under ambient conditions. The unique ability to re-use the EnviroLeach formula results in a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to the current use of cyanide and smelters.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://EnviroLeach.com

