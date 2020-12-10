WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 December 2020 was 3621.93p (ex income) 3628.41p (cum income) ex dividend.



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



10 December 2020