Neutra Corp: Neutra Subsidiary VIVIS CBD Launches Its CBD Pain Cream

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) retail subsidiary VIVIS is launching its pain cream which has been in its test market for the past few months.

"It took a while to get the formula down just the way we like it," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Our pain cream is a tad more mild in menthol but we have doubled the concentration of CBD per application and added a few more ingredients that are great for pain management."

VIVIS products are known for their lab-tested quality. The feedback from the athletes that have given this pain cream from VIVIS CBD a go, have absolutely loved it. Visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com to order your VIVIS CBD Pain Cream today!!!

The update for the anticipated gummy line launch is still on hold till the packaging can get to the fulfillment facility. VIVIS is hoping to launch the gummies before the end of the year.

Thanks to its new manufacturing facility, VIVIS can now produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user CBD products than before, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

Many industry watchers are predicting the henp-based CBD market will increase an annual average of 107 percent and shortly reach a size of $22 billion in the U.S.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

