DRC Foundation: Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a Potential Store of Value in the Digital Age

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / The global economic recession and financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic became a trigger for creating Digital Reserve Currency (DRC). DRC was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and zero-inflation rate, backed by a portfolio of the most efficient store of value assets, such as gold, Bitcoin, and the US dollar.

DRC was designed with unique characteristics that differentiate it from other digital assets. Firstly, the DRC token is fully developed and operational with 100% of the total DRC supply issued to the market without the possibility of additional tokens ever being created. Owing to the lack of mint function, DRC token was designed to be deflationary in nature. DRC also has a fair distribution model. The entire DRC supply of one billion indivisible tokens was issued directly to the secondary market. DRC founders and developers never received any funds from investors.

DRC has been a community-driven ecosystem since its inception. The DRC Foundation was created to direct DRC's strategy and work on its development and ecosystem. DRC also has a fully decentralized voting platform where its holders can vote on changes to DRC and its ecosystem via token-weighted voting. The DRC Foundation is headed by democratically elected community members that serve three-month terms.

DRC has potential as a digital store of value because in addition to its purely deflationary economic model, it also provides a gateway to the Digital Reserve, a well-balanced portfolio of the most efficient store of value assets such as gold, Bitcoin, and the US Dollar. DRC plans on opening the Digital Reserve to DRC holders beginning in Q1 of 2021. DRC holders will be able to seamlessly deposit DRC tokens to the Digital Reserve and get instant exposure to a basket of store of value assets with the purpose of preserving or even increasing the value of their holdings.

DRC is an attractive alternative to Bitcoin to consider in the context of preserving wealth and hedging inflation risks. Unlike Bitcoin, DRC is not exposed to high volatility once it's deposited to the Digital Reserve and can be a much better hedge against inflation when compared to stablecoins pegged to the US dollar. DRC is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is decentralized and censorship-resistant by nature. It can be moved instantly across borders with fast settlement and low transaction costs. You can find more information about DRC and its ecosystem on the official DRC website www.drcglobal.org.

